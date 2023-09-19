Marilyn Manson Receives Fine + Sentence for 2019 Concert Videographer Assault

After his legal team revealed back in July that Marilyn Manson would enter a no contest plea to misdemeanor simple assault charge relating to a 2019 concert incident with a videographer, the one key thing remaining was the fining and sentencing of the musician for his actions. Manson was in a New Hampshire courtroom yesterday (Sept. 18) where he learned that he would have to pay $1,200 while ordered to complete 20 hours of community service.

Per the initial police affidavit, Manson approached videographer Susan Fountain in the stage pit area during his 2019 show in Gilford, New Hampshire, put his face close to her camera and spit "a big lougee" at her. She says she was struck on both hands with the singer's saliva. He was also accused of approaching her a second time and blowing his nose on her arm and hands.

An arrest warrant was issued for Manson in May 2021 over the incident. Upon learning of the charges against him, Manson initially entered a "not guilty" plea, with his lawyers arguing that the interaction was incidental and consensual.

At the time, Manson's attorney, Kent Barker, argued that the type of filming that Fountain was doing commonly puts videographers in an area where "incidental contact" with bodily fluids can occur.

"The defendant’s performance for the past 20 years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here,” Barker wrote. “The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters.” However, the court did not move to dismiss the charges.

But back in July, Manson's legal team revealed that the rocker was planning to accept the no contest plea for one misdemeanor charge while the second charge was expected to be dismissed. The no contest plea meant that Manson would not contest the charge, nor would he admit guilt.

Fan-shot video footage of Manson spitting at the camera person has been shared on the internet and can be viewed below.

According to local station WMUR, a victim-impact statement was read in court on behalf of the victim of the incident. A portion of the statement reads as follows: “For me, I’m a professional person and I’ve been in this industry for 30 years. I’ve worked for a lot of companies, and in all the years I’ve worked with people, I’ve never been humiliated or treated like I was by this defendant. For him to spit on me and blow his nose on me was the most disgusting thing a human being has ever done. I understand this was not a big criminal charge to begin with, but I was hoping that the defendant would receive a sentence that would make him think twice before doing something like this again.”

WMUR also shared raw video footage of Manson's sentencing, which can be viewed below:

Marilyn Manson Sentenced for 2019 Spitting Incident (per WMUR-TV)

Marilyn Manson Spits on Camera Person 2019 Gilford, New Hampshire Show