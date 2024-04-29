Marilyn Manson Announces 2024 Headlining Tour Dates, First Since 2019

Marilyn Manson just announced a handful of 2024 headlining tour dates, which are his first since he last went on the road in 2019.

The musician was revealed as one of the supporting acts for Five Finger Death Punch's upcoming summer tour, along with Slaughter to Prevail, in March. The tour will mark Manson's first since 2019, but now he's added his own headlining shows to the mix.

Two of the performances are scheduled for August in Maryland and Illinois, and the third will take place in early September in Nevada. See the dates below.

Manson has faced a series of abuse allegations since his last tour, especially after his former fiancé, actress Evan Rachel Wood, publicly named him as her abuser in February of 2021.

Wood's allegations against Manson led several other women to come forward with accusations against the musician afterward, which led to him being dropped by his record label, agency, manager and from the television roles he had in the works.

Manson Started Teasing New Music in 2023

In May of 2023, Manson made his first post on social media in over a year alluding to new music.

"I've got something for you to hear," he wrote in the caption of the photo, which showed the musician with a microphone in his hand.

Manson's last album We Are Chaos came out in September of 2020.

Manson Is 'Sober and Clean,' According to Five Finger Death Punch Guitarist

In a recent interview with Jesea Lee, Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory praised Manson for being "sober and clean," and discussed the upcoming tour they'll embark on together.

"Manson is sober, and he's staying clean and doing the work, so we obviously support that. It's gonna be an amazing tour," the guitarist enthused.

Marilyn Manson 2024 Headlining Tour Dates

Aug. 03 - Silver Spring, Md. - @ The Fillmore

Aug. 17 - Chicago, Ill. - @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sept. 01 - Reno, Nev. - @ Grand Sierra Theatre