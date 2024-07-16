New Marilyn Manson Accuser Comes Forward, Alleges Assault

While Marilyn Manson is starting to resume his music career, yet another accuser has come forward alleging that the musician groomed and sexually assaulted her multiple times in the 1990s. The allegations concerning underage grooming in particular, however, have been stricken from one of the legal filings, as ruled by a judge.

The woman, Bianca Allaine Kyne, publicly revealed her identity for the first time as it pertained to her two lawsuits against the singer, stating that she felt "empowered" to identify herself after a recent ruling in one of the cases.

"No longer a nameless victim, I stand before you as Bianca Allaine Kyne, a survivor. Today, I reclaim my voice, a voice stolen for far too long," said the plaintiff in a statement issued by lawyer Jeff Anderson.

Per Rolling Stone, Kyne says Manson, whose legal name is Brian Warner, subjected her to “horrific” abuse in New Orleans in 1995, when she was 16 years old, and again in 1999 on Long Island and in upstate New York. “Warner exploited his power and twisted influence to coerce me into his dark desires,” she says. “The young girl he groomed in Louisiana became a victim of his perversion in New York.”

What Marilyn Manson's Lawyers Are Saying

The singer's lawyer, Howard King, called the allegations "vicious lies" and stated that this was a 'shakedown" attempt against Manson. "Brian Warner does not know this individual and has no recollection of ever having met her 28 years ago," King added in a statement to Rolling Stone.

The lawyer continued, “He certainly was never intimate with her. She has been shopping her fabricated tale to tabloids and on podcasts for more than three years. But even the most minimal amount of scrutiny reveals the obvious discrepancies in her ever-shifting stories as well as her extensive collusion with other false accusers.”

More About Kyne's Claims Against Manson

(Warning: graphic details ahead)

In her initial suit against Manson, Kyne alleged that the musician manipulated her into joining him on his tour bus after a concert in December 1995 in New Orleans when she was still 16. At the time, Kyne says that he initially complimented her on her artwork before kissing her, "biting her breast" and subjecting her to "oral copulation and penetration."

A second incident took place in New York in April 1999, shortly after she had turned 18. She alleges that the singer coerced her into sex in both Uniondale and Buffalo, New York just a few days part.

Changes in Kyne's Case Against Manson

Since Kyne initially filed her suit in Nassau County, New York as a "Jane Doe" against the singer in January 2023, several developments have altered the continuation of allegations against the singer.

Per Rolling Stone, last December, Kyne voluntarily moved her lawsuit alleging childhood sexual assault claims from New Orleans to a separate lawsuit in Louisiana. Then, on July 5, the judge overseeing the New York case tossed Kyne's 1995 Louisiana claims against the singer. The 1999 claims of "intentional infliction of emotional distress," which Manson sought to dismiss, were upheld as a judge denied the musician's request.

The judge also ruled that Kyne strike all mention of the allegations of grooming and sexual abuse as a minor from the "Factual Background" of the New York lawsuit, as well as the mention of the artistic drawings Kyne claims to have shown the rockers as a minor.

As for publicly coming forward, Kyne states, “For years, I lived under his shadow, paralyzed by fear. But that fear no longer controls me. It has been replaced by an unwavering pursuit of justice. I stand tall, unafraid. This is not just about my personal story. This is about exposing an industry that prioritizes profit over the safety of vulnerable young women.”

Past Allegations Against Marilyn Manson

Kyne's accusations against Manson are one of several legal filings in recent years. Multiple women have issued details accounts alleging various forms of sexual and physical abuse endured at the hands of Manson.

