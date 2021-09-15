Marilyn Manson Lawyer Claims Videographer Consented to Bodily Fluid Exposure

More insight has been shared into a lawsuit filed by a videographer against Marilyn Manson and how Manson's defense team intends to proceed. In May of this year, an arrest warrant was issued for the singer in the state of New Hampshire in relation to a concert incident where Manson was being charged with two misdemeanor accounts of simple assault. The plaintiff alleged that Manson had spat and blew his nose at her while performing during a 2019 concert. According to court documents, Manson's lawyers are arguing that the interaction was incidental and consensual.

According to the Associated Press (as reported by Billboard), the police report states that the singer approached videographer Susan Fountain in the stage pit area of the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on Aug. 19, 2019, put his face close to the camera and spit in her direction. He was also accused of blowing his nose on her arm and hands.

Manson's attorney, Kent Barker, argued in court documents made public Tuesday (Sept. 14) that the type of filming that Fountain was doing commonly puts videographers in an area where "incidental contact" with bodily fluids can occur.

"The defendant’s performance for the past twenty years are well known to include shocking and evocative antics similar to those that occurred here,” Barker wrote. “The alleged victim consented to exposing herself to potential contact with sweat, saliva and phlegm in close quarters.” The lawyer also plans to argue that Manson's actions were unintentional.

The musician entered a "not guilty" plea earlier this month. If convicted, Manson could receive jail time of less than a year or be fined $2,000 for the actions.

Manson also currently has several other legal actions to deal with, as he's been sued by four women who have claimed that he sexually, physically and emotionally abused them. The musician has denied those claims. For more detail on those cases, check out the timeline in the gallery below.