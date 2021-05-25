Arrest Warrant Issued for Marilyn Manson Over Alleged Concert Spitting Incident

Marilyn Manson is wanted in New Hampshire where police have issued a warrant for his arrest over an alleged spitting incident at a concert, reports TMZ.

According to TMZ, police confirmed that Manson is facing two counts of misdemeanor simple assault for the August 2019 incident in which the rocker allegedly spat on a camera that was filming a live feed for the large screens at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion during the show. The camera was helmed by a videographer hired by the venue and video of the purported incident can be seen at the bottom of the page.

Sources familiar with the case say the videographer claims some of Manson's saliva got on them, which and is why they went to the police, according to TMZ. Gilford PD also reportedly told TMZ the alleged victim suffered "no injuries" and that Manson was charged because spitting on someone constitutes "unprivileged physical contact."

According to the report, Police also claim that Manson, his agent and his legal team know about the warrant and that "no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges." TMZ also says sources in Manson's camp denied that claim and say that they've been in contact with the police since the warrant was issued in October 2019.

Manson is currently facing multiple allegations of sexual assault. In February, actress Evan Rachel Wood named Manson as her abuser, which opened the door for more accusations to follow.

Manson is now facing sexual assault lawsuits in Los Angelos filed by his former assistant Ashley Walters and actress Esme Bianco.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).

Marilyn Manson Spits Into Video Camera