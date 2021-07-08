Marilyn Manson has a number of legal issues to deal with at the moment, but one of them appears to be moving toward a resolution. According to TMZ, the musician recently turned himself in to answer for an alleged concert spitting incident that occurred in New Hampshire in 2019. Manson was booked and then released by New Hampshire authorities.

The alleged incident occurred in August 2019 with the musician being accused of spitting at a videographer during a show at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. As a result of the incident, Manson is facing two counts of misdemeanor assault. News of a warrant being issued for Manson was revealed in May, but he's no longer considered a fugitive after turning himself in.

The Gilford PD confirmed to TMZ that Manson had turned himself in this past Friday (July 3) for the alleged incident and was later released on personal recognizance bail. Manson is now expected to stay clear of any additional crimes and to appear at all of his court hearings while awaiting the resolution of the matter.

Video from the concert shows Manson sticking his face in a camera lens and then spitting in it. The alleged victim did not suffer injury, but the action by Manson constitutes "unprivileged physical contact."

Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by several women, actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco among the most prominent, is also currently facing multiple lawsuits in Los Angeles regarding those allegations.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).