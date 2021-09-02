Marilyn Manson has made a plea of not guilty concerning the alleged incident wherein the rock singer stands accused of spitting and blowing his nose on a videographer while performing in 2019, as CBS Boston and WMUR reported on Wednesday (Sept. 1).

The plea was entered by his attorney on his behalf.

In May, police issued an arrest warrant for Manson in New Hampshire, where the alleged assault occurred. The following month, the musician agreed to turn himself in. He was booked and released on his own recognizance by Gilford Police Department in July.

Manson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault arising from the alleged altercation at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford on Aug. 19, 2019. According to CBS Boston, misdemeanor charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a $2,000 fine if the musician is convicted.

"An arraignment hearing on the charges was scheduled for Thursday (Sept. 2)," the station reported, "but an attorney for Manson filed the not guilty plea and a wavier of arraignment in Laconia District Court. A case status hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 27."

Manson allegedly spat on a camera filming his concert for the live feed on the venue's large screens. The camera was operated by Susan Fountain, hired by the venue through the company she worked for, Metronome Media. TMZ uncovered video of the incident in May.

The 52-year-old rocker whose real name is Brian Warner also stands accused by multiple women of sexual and other kinds of abuse. Some have sued him.

Earlier this year, after rumors about the subject had swelled, actress Evan Rachel Wood, a former fiancée of Manson's, led the public charge against him, joining at least four other women in alleging the musician was their abuser. Others followed with more accusations.

Manson refuted them in a statement. He said, "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality. My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how … others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Wood claimed Manson "started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him."

Last week, Manson joined Kanye West and DaBaby onstage at West's third and final pre-release listening party for his new album Donda, which took place at Soldier Field in Chicago. Donda was released shortly thereafter and features Manson's voice on one song, "Jail, Pt. 2," with the rocker singing lines such as "We all liars" and "Guess who's goin' to jail tonight?"

Below, see a timeline of the abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.