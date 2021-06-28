Marilyn Manson Reportedly Agrees to Turn Himself in Over New Hampshire Assault Charge

Marilyn Manson has reportedly reached an agreement with the Gilford, New Hampshire Police Department to turn himself in in connection to two arrest warrants regarding a case of simple assault over a spitting incident at a 2019 concert.

Word of the warrant for the industrial rocker's arrest came in late May when it was reported that he was facing two counts of misdemeanor simple assault for spitting on a contracted videographer at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion during a concert performance (see video here).

In a statement, Gilford Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee told USA Today that the department's prosecutor was working with a Los Angeles Police detective to secure a date for Manson (real name Brian Hugh Warner) to turn himself in.

"We have been in a holding pattern. We are simply looking for Mr. Warner to turn himself in on the active warrant so that we can proceed," reads part of the statement. It was also said that if Manson turns himself in over the "next few weeks," then it is likely his appearance/arraignment will take place in "mid-August."

"What this all means for us is that ... it has forced Mr. Warner to finally address his outstanding [New Hampshire] warrant, which will, in turn, allow the victim of the crime to have her say/day in Court in order to hopefully hold Mr. Warner accountable for his actions," Burpee also said in a statement to the Boston Globe.

Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault and abuse by several women, actresses Evan Rachel Wood and Esmé Bianco among the most prominent, is also currently facing multiple lawsuits in Los Angeles regarding those allegations.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).