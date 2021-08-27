Marilyn Manson’s Voice Is Featured on Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album

Audiences were left a little confused when Marilyn Manson appeared onstage with Kanye West and fellow rapper DaBaby Thursday night (Aug. 26) at a listening event in Chicago, but the association has become a little clearer after a People article discussing the backlash caused by Manson's appearance.

While Manson did not "perform" with West, he stood alongside the rapper on a porch replica of Kanye's childhood home. It was later confirmed by People that Manson's voice is featured on the Donda album. "Marilyn Manson's voice is featured on Donda, and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the Donda project," the spokesperson said.

Manson's appearance obviously sparked a reaction, with the musician currently facing four sexual abuse lawsuits and being accused by more than 15 women of sexual assaults. Since his legal troubles began, Manson has been primarily out of the public eye.

DaBaby also appeared alongside Manson and West, dropping a verse on the song "Jail" at the event. His verse replaced one that had been previously performed by Jay-Z on the track at a similar listening event in Atlanta. DaBaby had also recently been the subject of his own controversy, recently making homophobic comments that sparked its own backlash.

The Donda album was due to arrived today (Aug. 27) after being delayed multiple times, but after the Chicago show it was revealed the record was pushed to a Sept. 3 release.

Marilyn Manson + DaBaby Appear With Kanye West at Chicago Donda Event - Aug. 26, 2021