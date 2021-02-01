Marilyn Manson has responded to abuse allegations against him made by actress Evan Rachel Wood and four other women.

The artist claims that "entirely consensual" relationships with "like-minded partners" are now being "misrepresented."

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram page with the comments disabled. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."

Multiple women, including Wood, have described their sides of the story.

Following years of speculation regarding an unnamed victimizer the actress referenced in congressional testimony from 2018, Wood, 33, named the rock musician in a short statement on social media.

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives," she wrote on her Instagram early today (Feb. 1). " I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Their relationship was publicized in 2007, they were engaged in 2010 and broke up shortly after. Wood initially made an abuse testimony before congress in 2018, but did not name Manson as the perpetrator until today. When Metal Hammer attempted to question Manson about the allegations, the report was cut off and the interview was ended.

Following her statement four other women spoke out.

"I was emotionally abused, terrorized and scarred," Sarah McNeilly said in her statement. "I was locked in rooms when I was 'bad,' sometimes forced to listen to him entertaining other women. Kept away from certain friends, or if I didn't, he would threaten to come after them. I was told stories of others who tried to tell their story and their pets ended up dead. I wasn't allowed to go near other artists working on the same set."

Later in the day following the allegations, Manson's record label Loma Vista released a statement stating that they would no longer promote his recent album nor work with him on any future projects.