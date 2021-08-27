Embattled shock-rocker Marilyn Manson unexpectedly joined Kanye West onstage at the superstar rapper's Thursday (Aug. 26) listening event in Chicago for his upcoming album Donda.

Rounding out the unusual crew, which emerged from a replica of West's childhood Chicagoland home within Soldier Field, was fellow rapper DaBaby, the musician whose recent homophobic comments have put a strain on his appeal. Manson is currently within a controversy of his own after multiple allegations of sexual and other kinds of abuse surrounded the singer.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

As shown by tabloids such as TMZ and The Sun, the three appeared on the stylized stage together during a playback/performance of West's Donda song "Jail," which, at a previous Donda listening event in Atlanta, featured a verse from rapper Jay-Z. On Thursday, that verse was seemingly replaced by one from DaBaby.

Consequence suggested the display was a commentary on "canceled" entertainers, those whose fans drop support for them in light of damning accusations or something uncouth, a group that could certainly include Manson and DaBaby, if not West himself.

Other notable moments from the Thursday event included West setting himself on fire plus an appearance from his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Donda was due to arrive Friday (Aug. 27) after being delayed multiple times. Following the Chicago event, its release was pushed to Sept. 3. West's two previous Donda events took place at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22 and Aug. 5. At one point, he moved into that stadium to continue work on the album.

Manson's latest album, the Shooter Jennings-produced We Are Chaos, arrived last year, but he was dropped by his record label and talent agent after the abuse allegations against him emerged.

UPDATE: Manson contributes the Donda album as well. On Friday, a spokesperson said, "Marilyn Manson's voice is featured on Donda, and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the Donda project." (Note: West this month filed to have his name legally changed to just Ye.)

Marilyn Manson + DaBaby Appear With Kanye West at Chicago Donda Event - Aug. 26, 2021