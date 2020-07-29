Marilyn Manson Debuts New Song + Reveals ‘We Are Chaos’ Concept Album

Shock rock legend Marilyn Manson is back with the concept album We Are Chaos, his 11th studio album and first since issuing Heaven Upside Down in 2017. Coinciding with the announcement is a music video for the title track, which is one of 10 new songs that appear on the forthcoming record that will be out on Sept. 11 on Loma Vista Recordings.

“When I listen to We Are Chaos now, it seems like just yesterday or as if the world repeated itself, as it always does, making the title track and the stories seem as if we wrote them today," began Manson, who finished recorded the album before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

"This was recorded to its completion without anyone hearing it until it was finished," the rocker continued. "There is most definitely a side A and side B in the traditional sense. But just like an LP, it is a flat circle and it’s up to the listener to put the last piece of the puzzle into the picture of songs."

We Are Chaos was produced by GRAMMY Award winner Shooter Jennings, who appears to have worked in tandem with Manson on developing the unifying theme of the record. "This concept album is the mirror Shooter and I built for the listener - it’s the one we won’t stare into. There are so many rooms, closets, safes and drawers. But in the soul or your museum of memories, the worst are always the mirrors. Shards and slivers of ghosts haunted my hands when I wrote most of these lyrics," Manson confessed.

"Making this record, I had to think to myself: 'Tame your crazy, stitch your suit. And try to pretend that you are not an animal' but I knew that mankind is the worst of them all," he continued. "Making mercy is like making murder. Tears are the human body’s largest export."

Watch the music video for "We Are Chaos," which was directed, photographed and edited by Matt Mahurin, below. Pre-order We Are Chaos here and view the album art and complete track listing further down the page.

Marilyn Manson, "We Are Chaos" Music Video

Marilyn Manson, We Are Chaos Album Art + Track Listing

Loma Vista Recordings

01. "Red Black and Blue"

02. "We Are Chaos"

03. "Don't Chase the Dead"

04. "Paint You With My Love"

05. "Half-Way & One Step Forward"

06. "Infinite Darkness"

07. "Perfume"

08. "Keep My Head Together"

09. "Solve Coagula"

10. "Broken Needle"