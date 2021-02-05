Otep Shamaya: Marilyn Manson Has Abused Current Wife Lindsay Usich

Rose McGowan and Dita Von Teese, former romantic partners of Marilyn Manson, have come out in support of the five women who have accused Manson of sexual, emotional and physical abuse. However, we have yet to hear from Manson’s current wife, Lindsay Usich, who metal artist Otep Shamaya says called her home regularly to vent about abuse she suffered at the hands of Manson.

In a new statement, Otep recalls dating a woman who was good friends with Usich. Otep says she was privy to conversations that her girlfriend and Usich would have, which described Manson’s heavy drug use and threats of violence against his current wife.

Otep writes:

WARNING: UNPOPULAR OPINION COMNG: Hey everyone, ok, I've been getting a lot of requests regarding my thoughts on Manson. I don't normally discuss personal stuff but since all this evidence is coming out that he's sexually & physically assaulted a number of women and minors not to mention being a sexist and a Nazi sympathizer, I've decided to tell you what I know: I was a HUGE fan of his. I even wore his shirt on Ozzfest when ppl were blaming him for Columbine. And I've met him many times. We have mutual friends including Gene Simmons son, Nick Simmons. Manson even told one of my fans he was afraid of me after SEVAS TRA was released which I took as a HUGE compliment. But then I dated a woman who was friends with his current wife Lyndsay (and her twin sister - who's married to James Iha of A Perfect Circle) and Lyndsay used to call our house In the early hours & I was told she was hysterical bcz he was on another drug binge, threatening her life, throwing knives at her that stuck in the wall & verbally assaulting her. We offered many times to have her come to mine bcz he would NEVER come face ME with that bullshit (believe it) but sadly she wouldn't leave him. So, my ex would be calm and talk her down until Manson realized she was on the phone and he whoa'd down. But then he started calling in the early hours. I was told he was paranoid, gacked out of his mind, and accusing his wife of cheating with an imaginary person who had blonde hair with a blonde mustache named "Don" who he, I'm told, saw on his security cameras and was "fucking his wife". Look. This is heartbreaking for all the women he's hurt but also for all the fans who always had his back - like ME. BUT --- He's not the Luciferian evil everyone thinks he is. He's just a violent junkie who chooses to bully and, according to reports, physically & sexually attacks women who he thinks are weaker than he is. I say ...may he rot. #OTEP

Indie/folk artist Phoebe Bridgers also shared an alleged incident she experienced with Marilyn Manson which caused her to stop being a fan of the musician.

“TW: I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room’, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward,” she writes. “The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is fucking pathetic.”

Manson has denied the accusations against him. "Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” he posted on Instagram. “My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."