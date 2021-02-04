Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Issues Statement on Abuse Allegations

With abuse allegations levied against Marilyn Manson this week by Evan Rachel Wood as well as four other women, the singer's various relationships and friendships have been closely scrutinized with many weighing in on his character. Manson's ex-wife Dita Von Teese has now offered a statement, revealing that physical abuse was not part of their relationship.

Von Teese comments that the allegations made against Manson are not consistent with their relationship, though she does reveal that his infidelity and drug use led to their eventual split. Read her statement in full below:

I have been processing the news that broke Monday regarding Marilyn Manson. To those who have expressed your concerns of my well-being, I appreciate your kindness. Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him in December 2005. I left 12 months later due to infidelity and drug abuse. Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself. This is my sole statement on this matter. Thank you for respecting this request.

Von Teese, a model and burlesque dancer, first met the singer when she was asked to dance in one of Manson's videos. Though she was unable to appear in the clip, they remained in contact and they started their relationship in the early 2000s. Manson proposed in 2004 and they were married on Nov. 28, 2005. Von Teese filed for divorce on Dec. 29, 2006.

Other Manson associates have spoken out as well. Both ex-fiance Rose McGowan and Wes Borland have voiced their support for the accusers, while Trent Reznor issued a statement condemning the musician and calling out a what he says is a fabrication in Manson's autobiography relating to an alleged experience with an intoxicated woman.

Wood revealed in her statement earlier this week, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I am done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail. I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Manson has called the allegations against him "horrible distortions of reality" in a statement, adding, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."