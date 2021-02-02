Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Fiance Rose McGowan Stands With Evan Rachel Wood After Abuse Allegations

Actress Rose McGowan, who was formerly engaged to Marilyn Manson, has voiced her support for Evan Rachel Wood and the four additional women who have accused the rock musician of abuse.

Manson and McGowan famously began dating in 1999, becoming engaged before announcing their split in 2001. Though McGowan has never publicly accused Manson of abusing her during their relationship, the actress and prominent #MeToo advocate is supporting the women who’ve spoken out.

“My statement: I am profoundly sorry to those who have suffered the abuse & mental torture of Marilyn Manson,” McGowan says. “When I say Hollywood is a cult, I mean the Entertainment industry including the music industry is a cult. Cult’s protect the rot at the top. Theirs is a sickness that must be stopped. The industrial fame complex chooses who they protect & who they’ll let be their victims. For profit.”

She continues, “I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and all of those who have or will come forward. And please don’t pull out the ‘why did they take so much time to come forward?’ question that shames victims/survivors, it’s what stops others from coming forward. And to all of those who have covered for monsters, shame on you. Rise and say no more.”

“My experience with domestic violence was this. Toxic mental, physical, and sexual abuse, which started slow, but escalated over time, including threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body, and the worst part, sick rituals of binding me up by my hands and feet to be mentally and physically tortured until my abuser felt I had ‘proven my love for them,’” Wood told Congress in 2018 while advocating for a sexual assault survivors bill.

“In this moment, while I was tied up and being beaten and being told unspeakable things, I truly felt like I could die, not just because my abuser said to me, “I could kill you right now.” But because in that moment, I felt like I left my body. I was too afraid to run, he would find me. I was too afraid to fight back, he had threatened to kill me before.”

Marilyn Manson has denied the allegations made against him, posting on Instagram, "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."