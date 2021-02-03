Former Marilyn Manson Guitarist Wes Borland: Allegations Against Manson Are ‘F–king True’

Former Marilyn Manson and longtime Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has spoken out on the singer, publicly stating that the allegations against the musician are true, adding that he was around when Evan Rachel Wood was dating the Antichrist Superstar.

Earlier this week, Evan Rachel Wood and four additional women accused Marilyn Manson of physical, emotional and sexual abuse. Wood famously testified to Congress in 2018, detailing an abusive relationship to advocate for a sexual assault survivors bill. She initially left her ex-partner unnamed, but came forward on Feb. 1, identifying Marilyn Manson as her abuser.

Wes Borland joined Marilyn Manson’s band in 2008, lasting less than a year before reuniting with Limp Bizkit. While speaking with the Twitch channel Space Zebra, Borland sounded off on Marilyn Manson.

“Marilyn Manson… I was in the band for nine months. He’s not a great guy,” Borland said. “Every single thing that people have said about him is fucking true. So relax about the allegations towards the women… like when people say [bad things about] these women that are coming after him right now… fuck off, they are speaking the truth. I’m sorry to everyone on this podcast right now who doesn’t like this. But that guy, he’s amazingly talented, but he’s fucked up and he needs to be put in check and he needs to get sober and he needs to come to terms with his demons. He is a bad fucking guy.”

The guitarist continued, “I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood, I was at his house, it’s not fucking cool. That’s all I’m gonna say about it. If anyone is coming after these girls and going like, ‘You blah blah blah, this and that,’ fuck you, that’s all I’m gonna say. Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is canceled, goodbye, don’t let the door hit you on the way out.” [via MetalSucks]

Watch Borland speak about Manson starting at 52:47 here.

"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," Marilyn Manson wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram page with the comments disabled. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."