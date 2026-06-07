Judge Rejects Marilyn Manson’s Request to Dismiss Ex-Assistant’s Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Warning: The following story contains descriptions of sexual assault that may be upsetting for some readers.

This past January, Loudwire reported on former Marilyn Manson personal assistant Ashley Walters “reviv[ing] her [sexual assault and battery] lawsuit against the musician after it was dismissed” late last year. Now, a California judge has rejected Manson’s latest request(s) to stop Walters’ lawsuit.

What Did Judge Steve Cochran Say About the Lawsuit?

For context, Walters filed a lawsuit against Manson in 2021 “citing sex discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, interference with the exercise of civil rights in violation of the Bane Act, sexual battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

Fast-forward to December of 2025 and Los Angeles County Judge Steve Cochran dismissed Walters’ case because – as Loudwire wrote – Walters’ “claims fell outside the statute of limitations and could not be revived based on the argument that her memories of alleged abuse had been suppressed.” However, Walters resumed her lawsuit against Manson around the beginning of 2026, claiming that “California’s AB 250 statute [which took effect on Jan. 1, 2026] . . . extends the statue of limitations on sexual assault claims” (per Loudwire).

This past Friday (June 5), and according to Rolling Stone, Manson (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) “lost his latest bid . . . to shut down” Walters’ lawsuit because Judge Cochran “refused to toss or trim the claims in Ashley Walters’ third amended complaint.”

In particular, said complaint was filed this past February and asserted that the singer “pushed [Walters] onto a bed, pinned her arms, and tried to kiss her as she pulled away during an incident at Warner’s . . . home studio in May 2010.” Rolling Stone continued: “[Walters] claimed Warner then moved behind her and ‘bit her ear while grabbing her hand and placing it in his underwear.’”

The magazine added that during Friday’s hearing, Manson’s lawyer – Alexa Foley – contended that Walters’ “allegations did not qualify as revivable under the new law” and that Walters “couldn’t meet the standard of showing she was physically restrained during the alleged sexual assault.”

Foley specified (via Rolling Stone):

Walters turned away when he tried to kiss her on the lips. She quickly moved away, so she’s no longer restrained at this point. That’s when they allege that he came up behind her, grabbing her hand, and placing her hand in his underwear. At that point, when there is an alleged intimate touching, there’s no restraint.

However, Judge Cochran responded by “saying it was simply too soon to ‘be cutting the line that finely,’” determining that Walters’ accusations were "strong enough to let the case move forward while body sides gather evidence to show whether the alleged sexual assault qualifies for revival under AB 250” (per Rolling Stone).

He elaborated: “[W]hat’s being alleged, as alleged, wound ring that bell. With allegations like this, you think I’m going to be quibbling with somebody about whether it’s sexual assault or not at the pleading stage? I’d have trouble sleeping.”

As Rolling Stone wrote, Judge Cochran also stipulated that Walters “related claims of a cover-up by Warner’s company, Marilyn Manson Records, might be more vulnerable to challenge, given that Walters did not agree to work as Warner's assistant until after the alleged sexual assault.” Yet, Judge Cochran nevertheless “said those claims, too, were strong enough to proceed for now” before clarifying that “Warner and his lawyers could challenge the claims again in a motion for summary judgment, after more evidence has been gathered in the case and the new law has been more fully applied.”

Warner’s lawyer, Howard King, commented to Rolling Stone that this latest development “was not unexpected” since Judge Cochran “telegraphed explicitly that we’re not at the right stage of the case yet.” Similarly, attorney Bina Ahmad (who’s in Walters’ camp) commented: “We are obviously pleased. We truly take the inspiration to keep fighting from our client. She’s the brave one.”

Finally, the publication explains, Judge Cochran “ordered [Walter and Manson’s] parties back for a case management conference in August.”

READ MORE: Marilyn Manson Suddenly Halts Concert For 'Confession' About Sobriety

More Information About Walters’ Lawsuit

In March of 2022 (and per Loudwire’s aforementioned January 2026 story), Manson “allegedly threatened Walters with 'retaliatory legal action' if she agreed to take part in Evan Rachel Wood's Phoenix Rising documentary. Two months later, a Los Angeles Superior Court Judge dismissed Walters' suit citing the grounds of the statute of limitations.”

Loudwire expounded:

Walters also filed an amended suit against Manson in 2022 citing repressed memories of sexual abuse and battery and added that later threats of violence wrought a sense of fear within her. In 2023, a tribunal with California's Second Appellate District granted Walters an appeal that sent the case back to the judge for trial. The decision noted, "Walters' allegations of delayed discovery were sufficient to withstand demurrer and we reverse."

In December of 2025, Judge Cochran “ruled that Manson would have to sit for a deposition about the case,” but as already noted, the case was subsequently dismissed before being revived around the start of 2026.

Regarding the statute of limitations for Walters’ claim(s), Judge Cochran told Rolling Stone in December of 2025 [via Loudwire]:

We have a situation where the complaint was not filed until about 10 years after the operative events. I’m not able to find that the delayed discovery rule is applicable. I don’t have the authority to rule that the delayed discovery doctrine would apply under the circumstances that exist in this case.

Following the dismissal, Walters’ lawyer – Kate McFarlane – professed to Rolling Stone:

We’re disappointed. We think this is the wrong decision. The delayed discovery rule is specifically to address situations where victims of sexual abuse deserve the ability to seek justice when their abuser has used tactics to prevent them from coming forward. This is something we see time and time again and it seems the law hasn’t caught up to the science and what’s right for victims. But I don’t believe this is the end of the road.

In contrast, King told the magazine: “It’s gratifying, after all these years, that a judge can just look at the facts and see that once again, Brian Warner was wrongfully accused. It’s nice for him to get some justice, though it was at great personal cost. Now he can move on.”

With Judge Cochran’s latest rejection of Manson’s request to dismiss Walter’s case, the lawsuit is far from over.

Other Marilyn Manson News

Back in April, Manson debuted a new backing band for his 2026 shows that included former collaborator (and ex-KMFDM multi-instrumentalist) Tim Sköld. Currently, Manson’s live band features Sköld, Gil Sharone, Piggy D and Nick Annis.

Around the same time, Manson stopped the first show of the 2026 edition of his One Assassination Under God tour to make a “confession.” Specifically, the concert took place at Yaamava' Resort & Casino in Highland, Calif. on April 22, and roughly halfway in, Manson told the crowd: “Some of you may have known this, but I did in fact like the drugs."

Per Loudwire’s coverage of the moment, Manson was referencing his “1998 single ‘I Don't Like the Drugs (But the Drugs Like Me),’” and he “continued talking about cocaine and how drugs wanted to ‘marry’ him because they ‘loved’ him so much.” Then, Loudwire wrote, “his tone slightly changed” as he added: “One day, I had to teach drugs a lesson. I said, ‘Hey, drugs, you want to go for a romantic ride in the desert with me?’”

Manson then said that he drove to the middle of nowhere, exited his car and told his drugs, “I’m going to love you forever” before burying them. Finally, he declared himself a “drug addict” and the band kicked off “The Dope Show.”

You can watch his speech below:

WATCH: Marilyn Manson Stops Show For Sobriety 'Confession'

Lastly, Manson is getting ready for an extensive international summer tour that’ll last from early July to the end of September (with a few dates scheduled for October and November). Along the way, he’ll be joined by Rob Zombie, The Hu and/or Orgy.

You can see all of the upcoming tour dates – and grab tickets – here.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, resources are available for help. Visit the RAINN website (Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network) or dial 800-656-HOPE (800-656-4673).