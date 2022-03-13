Marilyn Manson Allegedly Threatens Legal Action Against Former Assistant

Marilyn Manson reportedly threatened "retaliatory legal action" against former assistant Ashley Walters if she took part in Evan Rachel Wood's documentary Phoenix Rising.

In January 2022, Wood premied the documentary, which details her allegations against Manson, at Sundance FIlm Festival. This month (March) TMZ revealed Manson is suing both Wood and her partner, Illma Gore, for fraud, conspiracy and defamation.

According to an amended lawsuit filed March 11(as seen by Rolling Stone), Walters was allegedly threatened with similar legal proceedings if she took part in the documentary.

Walters originally filed a lawsuit against Manson for sexual assault, battery and harassment in May 2021. When contacted by NME, a member of Manson's team "vehemently denied any accusations of assault."

Manson's lawyers tried to have the case thrown out due to the statute of limitations, but the judge declined to rule on the motion until a later date.

According to the amended lawsuit, Walters stated she repressed the memories of the abuse she claimed to endure by Manson. She added she only confronted what had occurred following therapy sessions in the autumn of 2020.

Explaining why she hadn't come forward sooner, Walters' lawyers wrote in the amended lawsuit, “While (Walters) could not recall many of the specific acts of intimidation, threats and coercion until Fall of 2020 or later, the compilation of numerous threatening and violent events instilled a constant state of fear of retribution and retaliation.

“Defendants should not benefit from [Manson’s] physically, emotionally and psychologically debilitating and threatening behavior by being permitted to use the statute of limitations as a shield,” Walter's lawyers continued.

Manson is currently facing lawsuits from Ashley Smithline, Esmé Bianco and Ashley Walters. He claimed the allegations are a "coordinated attack" against him.

Meanwhile, there are also numerous complaints against Walters included in the recent lawsuit filed by Manson against Evan Rachel Wood and Illma Gore. Among them is the alleged transfer of confidential information gained while employed by the musician from Walters to Gore. The lawsuit can be viewed in full here.

Phoenix Rising premiers March 15 and 16 on HBO. A full timeline of the abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson can be viewed here.