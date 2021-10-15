Code Orange Bow Out of Headline Shows Due to Knotfest Roadshow Protocols

It's not uncommon for support bands to book side shows while taking part in a major tour, but this is not a normal touring year. While Code Orange booked a handful of headline dates while touring as part of Slipknot's Knotfest Roadshow trek, the band now says they will be unable to make those shows due to "newly enhanced COVID protocols" while they're part of the Knotfest Roadshow.

In a statement shared via social media, the band wrote: "ANNOUNCEMENT: Due to newly enhanced COVID protocols on the Knotfest Roadshow Tour, we are no longer able to perform at our upcoming headline shows in Columbia, Jacksonville, Memphis, San Antonio and Tucson. This is not our call and we will be back soon. All tickets will be refundable at the point of purchase."

The group had already stepped out for headline dates in Columbus, Ohio and Grand Rapids, Michigan last month, but the five other headline shows had yet to take place. The first was scheduled for Oct. 18 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Touring has been a complicated issue for many acts in 2021, as they've had to navigate state and venue COVID protocols in order to put on shows.

Rockers who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last few months include Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Chad Gray (Mudvayne), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row), Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley (KISS), Jonathan Davis, Munky and Ray Luzier (Korn), Johannes Eckerstrom (Avatar) and members of Tesla and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Metal singer Eric Wagner died in August after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

The Knotfest Roadshow tour launched on Sept. 25 with dates booked through Nov. 2 in Phoenix. Slipknot are headlining the shows with Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange part of the traveling bill. See the remaining dates on the run listed here.