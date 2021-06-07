Avatar Announce 36 New Fall 2021 Tour Dates

The fall is coming. Are you ready for the hunt? Avatar fans will certainly be hunting for concert tickets as the band has just announced a fall U.S. headline tour.

The band, who released their Hunter Gatherer album in 2020, will get a chance to put some of that new music on full display as they hit the road in September and October. The trek gets underway Sept. 1 in Albany, New York weaving across the country before concluding on the West Coast Oct. 18 in Seattle.

About touring again, the band states, “We have announced many tours over the years, and every time we say that we couldn’t be more excited. Well, this is the tour that was supposed to be announced a year-and-a-half ago. A year and a half which has felt more like a lifetime. Saying we couldn’t be more excited is an understatement. Never before have we ever been this hungry and passionate to create a show for you and for ourselves. We are not leaving anything behind. This show will be the most beautiful, angry, entertaining and honest production we have ever done. We are sparing nothing. We live and die for this. We are Going Hunting!”

The tour will feature support from Magic Sword and Tallah. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 11) at 10AM local time via the band's website. See all of the stops for the run listed below.

Avatar 2021 "Going Hunting" U.S. Tour

Live Nation

Sept. 01 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Sept. 02 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

Sept. 03 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

Sept. 04 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live

Sept. 05 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Sept. 07 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre’s

Sept. 08 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

Sept. 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Sept. 11 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rockfest

Sept. 12 - Asheville, Tenn. @ The Orange Peel

Sept. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

Sept. 17 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee

Sept. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 20 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman Theater

Sept. 21 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon

Sept. 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis

Sept. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Sept. 25 - St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Sept. 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Sept. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept. 28 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater

Oct. 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

Oct. 2 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit

Oct. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

Oct. 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 7 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Oct. 8 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock

Oct. 10 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater

Oct. 12 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

Oct. 14 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Oct. 15 - Portland Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 16 - Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center

Oct. 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune