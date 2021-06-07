Avatar Announce 36 New Fall 2021 Tour Dates
The fall is coming. Are you ready for the hunt? Avatar fans will certainly be hunting for concert tickets as the band has just announced a fall U.S. headline tour.
The band, who released their Hunter Gatherer album in 2020, will get a chance to put some of that new music on full display as they hit the road in September and October. The trek gets underway Sept. 1 in Albany, New York weaving across the country before concluding on the West Coast Oct. 18 in Seattle.
About touring again, the band states, “We have announced many tours over the years, and every time we say that we couldn’t be more excited. Well, this is the tour that was supposed to be announced a year-and-a-half ago. A year and a half which has felt more like a lifetime. Saying we couldn’t be more excited is an understatement. Never before have we ever been this hungry and passionate to create a show for you and for ourselves. We are not leaving anything behind. This show will be the most beautiful, angry, entertaining and honest production we have ever done. We are sparing nothing. We live and die for this. We are Going Hunting!”
The tour will feature support from Magic Sword and Tallah. Tickets go on sale this Friday (June 11) at 10AM local time via the band's website. See all of the stops for the run listed below.
Avatar 2021 "Going Hunting" U.S. Tour
Sept. 01 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Sept. 02 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage
Sept. 03 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza
Sept. 04 - Boston, Mass. @ Big Night Live
Sept. 05 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
Sept. 07 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Pierre’s
Sept. 08 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre
Sept. 09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Sept. 11 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rockfest
Sept. 12 - Asheville, Tenn. @ The Orange Peel
Sept. 13 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
Sept. 15 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Sept. 17 - Madison, Wis. @ The Sylvee
Sept. 18 - Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 20 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Truman Theater
Sept. 21 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon
Sept. 22 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore Minneapolis
Sept. 24 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life
Sept. 25 - St Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
Sept. 26 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Sept. 27 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Sept. 28 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues
Sept. 29 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theater
Oct. 1 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
Oct. 2 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit
Oct. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
Oct. 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren
Oct. 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Oct. 7 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Oct. 8 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock
Oct. 10 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ Mesa Theater
Oct. 12 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station
Oct. 14 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Oct. 15 - Portland Ore. @ Roseland Theater
Oct. 16 - Garden City, Idaho @ Revolution Concert House and Event Center
Oct. 18 - Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune