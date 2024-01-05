Maybe you could be the new guitarist of the Smashing Pumpkins. On Friday, the Billy Corgan-led alt-rock trailblazers put out an open call to the public for guitarists to submit applications.

Indeed, the Smashing Pumpkins appear to be seeking a new second guitarist to perform alongside Corgan after the October 2023 exit of longtime Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder.

"The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist," the band's public appeal on social media states. "The application process is open to anyone who might be interested."

It adds, "Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com"

Last year, the Smashing Pumpkins' current core trio of Corgan with James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin commented on Schroeder's departure in a joint band statement, saying, "We thank Jeff for his ceaseless dedication to the band and our great fans. Words can not express our gratitude and appreciation for the friend he is, and being there for SP in the good times and the tough times, too."

Schroeder himself explained, "The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify. Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I've decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path."

Schroeder joined the Smashing Pumpkins in 2007 after Corgan and Chamberlin reunited to record Zeitgeist. He has played on each studio album they've released since, and he was the only official member of the band credited on 2014's Monuments to an Elegy apart from Corgan.

Smashing Pumpkins Seek Guitarist With Public Call for Applicants - Jan. 5, 2024