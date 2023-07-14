26 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 26 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

READ MORE: 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar

Art of Shock, Shine Black Light

Genre: thrash

Release Date: Sept. 8

Pre-order here.

Blood Runs Cold, Blood Runs Cold EP

Genre: metallic hardcore

Release Date: July 28

Pre-order here.

Caged, From Roving About the Earth

Genre: sludge metal

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Deadly Carnage, Endless Blue

Genre: post-black metal

Release Date: Sept. 15

Pre-order here.

Desecresy, Deserted Realms

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Sept. 26

Pre-order here.

Dying Fetus, Make Them Beg For Death

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Sept. 8

Pre-order here.

Filter, The Algorithm

Genre: industrial rock

Release Date: Aug. 25

Pre-order here.

Jamie's Elsewhere, Paradise EP

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: July 19

Pre-order here.

Great Falls, Objects Without Pain

Genre: noise rock / post-metal

Release Date: Sept. 15

Pre-order here.

Gunship, Unicorn

Genre: synthwave / goth rock

Release Date: Sept. 29

Pre-order here.

Linus Klausenitzer, Tulpa

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Laster, Andermans Mijne

Genre: avant-garde metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

The Lion's Daughter, Bath House

Genre: horror metal

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.

Moon Walker, Apocalypticism

Genre: alt rock

Release Date: Oct. 20

Pre-order here.

Mustang, Beyond Raging Thunder

Genre: traditional heavy metal

Release Date: Sept. 7

Pre-order here.

OOMPH!, Richter und Henker

Genre: Neue Deutsche Härte / industrial metal

Release Date: Sept. 8

Pre-order here.

Puddle of Mudd, Ubiquitous

Genre: post-grunge

Release Date: Sept. 8

Pre-order here.

Pyrkagion, The Katechon and the Unending Fire EP

Genre: black metal

Release Date: Aug. 18

Pre-order here.

No new song available at this time.

Rebaelliun, Under the Sign of Rebellion

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

No new song available at this time.

Restless Spirit, Afertimage

Genre: sludge metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

SiM, PLAYDEAD

Genre: metal/punk/reggae

Release Date: Sept. 27

Pre-order here.

Svalbard, The Weight of the Mask

Genre: post-metal

Release Date: Oct. 6

Pre-order here.

Traindodge, The Alley Parade

Genre: post-hardcore

Release Date: Sept. 22

Pre-order here.

Temic, Terror Management Theory

Genre: progressive metal

Release Date: Nov. 17

Pre-order here.

TesseracT, War of Being

Genre: djent / progressive metal

Release Date: Sept. 15

Pre-order here.

Hannah Wicklund, The Prize

Genre: hard rock

Release Date: Oct. 13

Pre-order here.