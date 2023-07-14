26 Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 26 rock and metal bands who announced new albums this week.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Art of Shock, Shine Black Light
Genre: thrash
Release Date: Sept. 8
Pre-order here.
Blood Runs Cold, Blood Runs Cold EP
Genre: metallic hardcore
Release Date: July 28
Pre-order here.
Caged, From Roving About the Earth
Genre: sludge metal
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Deadly Carnage, Endless Blue
Genre: post-black metal
Release Date: Sept. 15
Pre-order here.
Desecresy, Deserted Realms
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Sept. 26
Pre-order here.
Dying Fetus, Make Them Beg For Death
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Sept. 8
Pre-order here.
Filter, The Algorithm
Genre: industrial rock
Release Date: Aug. 25
Pre-order here.
Jamie's Elsewhere, Paradise EP
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: July 19
Pre-order here.
Great Falls, Objects Without Pain
Genre: noise rock / post-metal
Release Date: Sept. 15
Pre-order here.
Gunship, Unicorn
Genre: synthwave / goth rock
Release Date: Sept. 29
Pre-order here.
Linus Klausenitzer, Tulpa
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Laster, Andermans Mijne
Genre: avant-garde metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
The Lion's Daughter, Bath House
Genre: horror metal
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.
Moon Walker, Apocalypticism
Genre: alt rock
Release Date: Oct. 20
Pre-order here.
Mustang, Beyond Raging Thunder
Genre: traditional heavy metal
Release Date: Sept. 7
Pre-order here.
OOMPH!, Richter und Henker
Genre: Neue Deutsche Härte / industrial metal
Release Date: Sept. 8
Pre-order here.
Puddle of Mudd, Ubiquitous
Genre: post-grunge
Release Date: Sept. 8
Pre-order here.
Pyrkagion, The Katechon and the Unending Fire EP
Genre: black metal
Release Date: Aug. 18
Pre-order here.
No new song available at this time.
Rebaelliun, Under the Sign of Rebellion
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
No new song available at this time.
Restless Spirit, Afertimage
Genre: sludge metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
SiM, PLAYDEAD
Genre: metal/punk/reggae
Release Date: Sept. 27
Pre-order here.
Svalbard, The Weight of the Mask
Genre: post-metal
Release Date: Oct. 6
Pre-order here.
Traindodge, The Alley Parade
Genre: post-hardcore
Release Date: Sept. 22
Pre-order here.
Temic, Terror Management Theory
Genre: progressive metal
Release Date: Nov. 17
Pre-order here.
TesseracT, War of Being
Genre: djent / progressive metal
Release Date: Sept. 15
Pre-order here.
Hannah Wicklund, The Prize
Genre: hard rock
Release Date: Oct. 13
Pre-order here.