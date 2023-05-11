UPDATE (May 11, 2023): Dogstar, actor Keanu Reeves' '90s alt-rock/grunge band, have announced their first show in over 20 years, as Spin reported.

Dogstar, which includes singer-guitarist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse, will make their first public appearance since 2002 this May 27 at the 2023 BottleRock Festival in Napa, California.

Dogstar, Keanu Reeves' band, is back together, writing new material and planning their first gigs in two decades. They announced a comeback last summer.

The last time Dogstar issued a song was in 2003 with their cover of Mr. Big's "Shine" for a tribute album. But they haven't released their own material since their 2000 album, Happy Ending. In 2022, they said they were reuniting, and they have now offered an update.

"Thank you everyone for the kind comments," Dogstar said in an April comment on their latest Instagram post regarding their current activities. "We are overjoyed to see such a response!" they added. "Didn't expect this. It makes us want to play out even more."

As for new Dogstar material and upcoming concerts, the group said they will be "rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it's all figured out we will let everyone know immediately."

They continued, "Much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team."

Dogstar also said, "We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune. That's all I can say now. Can't wait to share our new music with everyone. It's the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we've ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!"

Dogstar History

Dogstar, despite limited initial success, loom large in '90s rock lore. Fellow alt-rockers Weezer decided their band name before opening for Dogstar in 1992.

Dogstar formed in Los Angeles in 1991 and featured Reeves on bass guitar, Robert Mailhouse on drums and Gregg Miller on guitar. The band played alternative rock with influences from punk and grunge, becoming known for their energetic performances.

Keanu Reeves in a Band?

Dogstar was a project for Reeves while he worked in acting. Their EP Quattro Formaggi emerged in 1996. It has guest spots from River Phoenix and John Frusciante. Dogstar disbanded in 2002 before their reunion.

