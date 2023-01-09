Bottle Rock 2023 Lineup Revealed – Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins + More

The 2023 festival season continues to take shape, with the Bottle Rock festival being the latest to reveal their 2023 lineup of performers. Set to take place the weekend of May 26-28 in Napa Valley, California, the 2023 bill is stacked with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran and Lil Nas X heading up the music weekend.

Organizers revealed the full lineup on Monday (Jan. 9), and there's plenty of rock scattered throughout the eclectic bill. Joining the Chili Peppers and Pumpkins in playing the event are The National, Bastille, Phantogram, Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs, The Airborne Toxic Event, The Struts, Kennyhoopla, Pete Yorn, Starcrawler, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, The Stone Foxes, Moonalice and more.

You'll also get sets from Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Wu-Tang Clan, Caamp, Sheryl Crow, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Carly Rae Jepsen, Tove Lo, Japanese Breakfast, Thievery Corporation, Dayglo, Yung Gravy, Lucius, Los Lobos, Taj Mahal, War, Warren G, Lupe Fiasco, Beach Weather, Teddy Swims and plenty more. You can check out the full Bottle Rock 2023 lineup below.

In addition to the music, fans can enjoy the culinary stage, spa area, a silent disco experience and plenty more. Visit the Bottle Rock website for details.

Fans interested can purchase 3-Day tickets for the music weekend starting this Tuesday (Jan. 10) at noon PT / 3PM ET while supplies last. Head here for ticketing and VIP package options.

