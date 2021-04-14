Pennywise to Headline 2021 Punk in the Park – Arizona

Festivals are on their way back and next month a number of punk vets are set to take the stage at the inaugural Punk in the Park festival in Tempe, Arizona. Pennywise will headline the single day concert event.

Punk in the Park - Arizona will precede a California-based Punk in the Park coming in November. Tempe's Big Surf Water Park will play host to the festival, which takes place May 29 with headliners Pennywise joined by Face To Face, Strung Out, Good Riddance, H2O, Voodoo Glow Skulls, The Bombpops and Slaughterhouse.

Fletcher Dragge of Pennywise said, “It finally looks like we’re gonna get our day in the park; been waiting more than a minute to drink some cold beers with friends and listen to some good fucking music. With some of my favorite bands playing and tons of booze flowing, it’s gonna be time to get loose and have some serious fun!!! Can’t wait for something that feels normal again! See you fuckers in the pit...for real!!”

As stated, the Arizona festival is a precursor to a Punk in the Park fall event, with Pennywise returning to headline along with NOFX over two days at Orange County, California's Oak Canyon Park on Nov. 6 and 7. That event will find Pennywise leading the Saturday bill that also includes The Vandals, Lagwagon, Fear, T.S.O.L., The Bombpops and Pulley. The Sunday bill has NOFX preceded by Me First & The Gimme Gimmes, Strung Out, The Dickies, D.I. and Authority Zero.

Tickets for both Punk in the Park – Arizona and Punk in the Park – Orange County are on sale now at www.punkintheparkAZ.com and www.punkinthepark.com.

General Admission tickets for Punk In The Park – Arizona starts at $45 (plus fees) and VIP tickets are $99 (plus fees). VIP tickets will provide access to designated areas with shade, upgraded restrooms and a VIP Bar.

General Admission single day tickets for Punk In The Park – Orange County starts at $45 (plus fees) and weekend tickets start at $85 (plus fees). Early Admission, VIP, Meet & Greet, and All- Ages (no craft beer tasting) ticket options are available as well.

2021 Punk in the Park - Arizona

Brew Ha Ha Productions