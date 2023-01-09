Punk in the Park Ventura Announces 2023 Lineup, Two Mystery Bands Yet to Be Revealed

Punk in the Park is expanding in 2023 and will now have an event in Ventura County, Calif. in March. The festival has announced its lineup, however two mystery bands have yet to be revealed.

Pennywise and Suicidal Tendencies will headline Punk in the Park Ventura, which will take place on March 25 at the Ventura County Fairgrounds presented by Brew Ha Ha Productions. Additionally, Strung Out, Fear, Manic Hispanic, Dwarves, The Bronx, Drain, Deviates, Slaughterhouse and Raptors will perform at the event. Two other groups will be revealed soon, so stay tuned for the official announcement.

“Looks like we all have another excuse to have a few beers with good friends and get crazy!! Pennywise, Suicidal, Fear, The Bronx, Drain... and more. WTF?! This bill is wild! It’s going to be one hell of a good day. Let’s see some f--king action people!” Pennywise guitarist Fletcher Dragge said in a press release.

Not only is the event full of music performances, but there will also be a craft beer tasting during the early afternoon.

“We’ve been very selective about where and when we take Punk in rhe Park on the road to other cities. Bringing it to Ventura, Calif. was a no brainer for us," Cameron Collins, festival producer and co-founder stated. "We thought a lot about the band curation for this Ventura lineup and what the punk rockers in Ventura and surrounding areas want from Punk In The Park–Pennywise, Suicidal Tendencies... Dwarves, The Bronx (to name a few). I think we nailed it and I can’t wait for this show!”

Tickets for the festival are available now. General admission passes range from $55 to $75 and VIP tickets range from $149 to $199. See all pricing options and buy yours here.

Punk in the Park Orange County will also take place this coming November, so be sure to look out for lineup information when it's announced.