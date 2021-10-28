California’s 2021 Punk in the Park Lineup + Set Times Announced

SoCal punk fans are no doubt looking forward to next weekend (Nov. 6 and 7) as Punk In The Park invades Orange County. Organizers have now solidified the lineup times so you know when to be there.

The venue looks to be pretty sick for a weekend of music: It's in Silverado's Oak Canyon Park, which is surrounded by the Santa Ana Mountains and flanked by Irvine Lake.

The promoters are billing this as "Two Days of Legendary Punk Rock, Paired With Craft Beer Tasting." It's headlined by Pennywise (Saturday) and NOFX (Sunday) and will also include performances from The Vandals, Me First And The Gimme Gimmes, The Bouncing Souls, Lagwagon, Fear, Strung Out, TSOL, Authority Zero, The Dickies and many more.

Fletcher Dragge from Pennywise has said earlier how pumped he is to throw back some coldies and jam with his friends. Here they are playing the precursor to Cali's Punk in the Park with the one in Arizona in May.

Watch Pennywise Rock Arizona's Punk in the Park 2021

Saturday tickets and weekend passes are sold out, but according to the festival there are a LIMITED number of Sunday general admission tickets still left. You can snag them here.

The performance times for each day are below.

Punk in the Park Orange County (CA) Set Times

courtesy punk in the park

courtesy punk in the park