Fat Mike Facing Legal Action From Longtime NOFX Bandmate

NOFX frontman Fat Mike is reportedly facing legal action from longtime guitarist and multi-instrumentalist Eric Melvin, as was revealed over the weekend during a roundtable discussion and photo exhibition at the Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas.

Fellow original member drummer Erik Sandien revealed the news in a prepared statement ahead of the roundtable discussion that was set to take place, essentially informing the audience of why questions surrounding his longtime bandmate would not be addressed during the discussion.

What Did Erik Sandien Say About Eric Melvin's Legal Beef With Fat Mike?

As Sandien set at a panel in front of an audience attending the Punk Rock Museum discussion, he opened the proceedings by claiming himself to be the "spokesperson for the band and the most level-headed one," before sharing that he would "like to address the elephant in the room."

"Eric Melvin is not here today with us because of the following reason: at 8am on Monday morning, after the final NOFX show ever, Eric Melvin's lawyers served Fat Mike legal papers accusing him of legal financial malfeasance," revealed Sandien.

He continued, "Ten hours earlier we finished playing the final show of our 42-year career. It was the most amazing and emotional send-off ever, nothing but love, family, tears and love. That letter broke my heart, as well as the rest of the band and the crew. It still hurts today and it hurts right now saying it."

"Melvin has made it clear, and perfectly clear, on this matter that to talk about it with him or anybody, it must go through his counsel," he continued.

Sandien then offered his own personal take, sharing, "I've known Mike for 43 years — I knew him for a year before NOFX: Mike is a lot of things, we all know that, he's a complicated person, but he is not a thief. I will go on record saying he is not a thief."

The drummer then concluded, "We hope this gets resolved soon, but until then, here we are, and it is what it is. And for the obvious reasons we can not, and will not, discuss this any further."

Specifics concerning the legal matter were not disclosed.

A History of NOFX

Fat Mike, Eric Melvin and Erik Sandien all were members of NOFX from their 1983 start through their final performances in 2024. The band's fourth member, Abe Abeyata, joined the group in 1991 and remained through to the end of their run.

Through five decades of music, the band issued 15 studio albums, starting with 1988's Liberal Animation and concluding with 2022's Double Album. Though their final live show took place on Oct. 6, 2024, the band issued a new single titled "Barcelona" last year that was included on a late 2025 compilation from the band titled A-H.

The band's first eight albums were primarily released by Epitaph, before Fat Mike started up the independent label Fat Wreck Chords. The label released each of the band's remaining seven albums in their career.

While the lawsuit hangs over the group, their collective history will continue to be celebrated. It was revealed over the weekend that a new feature-length documentary titled 40 Years of F**kin' Up is currently in post-production.

Announced at the same Punk Rock Museum event, Fat Mike told the audience that the documentary does not shy away from the most extreme, uncomfortable or self-destructive chapters of the group’s history.

“Most people wouldn’t be OK with releasing a film that shows footage of getting whipped in their dungeon, or their drug use for the past 20 years, or dressing up like a rubber cheap whore, or the ambulance ride when they were naked while puking and shitting blood… I’m not like most people,” Fat Mike said.

The documentary is expected to cover the band's evolution from their teenage years to modern day and will include interviews with all four members, who are all receiving executive producer credits on the film as well.

The documentary will receive an early screening at Austin's Brushy Street Commons on March 15 and 16 this year before being released to a wider audience in April. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 20.

NOFX's split was one of the bigger band breakups of 2024.