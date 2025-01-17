10 Rock Bands + Festivals With Limited Edition Merch to Assist California Wildfire Efforts

Several rock acts and festivals dropped exclusive merch this week in an effort to raise money for those affected by the recent wildfire in California.

And their fans are showing up to help, too.

In less than four days, Ice Nine Kills had already raised more than $100,000 through sales of a limited edition "Heed The Call For California" shirt. The band is donated 100 percent of the proceeds from shirt sales to the California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund.

Other bands are selling merch to raise money for crew members directly affected by the devastating fires that have swept through California.

It took less than 24 hours for NOFX to raise nearly $220,000 through sales that will be donated to crew members and other artists in the punk community.

Here are 10 rock bands and festivals that are selling shirts and hoodies to assist those who have had their lives turned upside down by the California wildfire.

