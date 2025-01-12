Ice Nine Kills Launch New Shirt to Support California Wildfires Relief Fund

Horror-themed metalcore group Ice Nine Kills recently revealed that they’re releasing a new “Heed the Call for California” t-shirt in support of the ongoing California wildfire relief efforts.

Details About the Shirt

This past Friday (Jan. 10), the band posted an image of the black shirt (which depicts Ghostface from the Scream film franchise dressed as a firefighter in front of a Californian sunset) to social media. They added the following details: “100% of proceeds from this benefit shirt goes to The California Fire Foundation Wildlife & Disaster Relief Fund, directly supporting victims throughout California. Chop the link in bio. Let’s do this!”

You can see the post below:

The shirt is available for preorder for $45 on the group’s official merch store, ink-merch.com, with orders “expected to ship in late February 2025.” The website explains: “All other items purchased with this item will be held until that time. Items will only ship separately if the option is selected at checkout.”

Furthermore, it’s available in sizes ranging from small to 3XL, and the website goes into more details about how the shirt is made.

Naturally, Ice Nine Kills’ social media posts received widespread support from fans. For instance, two users on X respectively wrote, “this is such a generous thing to do, love you guys <3” and “This is amazing that you are doing this!”

Details About the Wildfires

Over the past several days, multiple wildfires in Los Angeles and the surrounding areas have decimated numerous business and celebrity homes (including those of Miles Teller, Billy Crystal and Paris Hilton, per Newsweek earlier today, Jan. 12). At the time of this writing, and per NBC News, the fires have been fueled by winds of at least 70 mph and have resulted in at least 16 people being killed. In addition, “more than 12,000 structures” have been destroyed across at least “37,000 acres in the greater Los Angeles area,” and at least “153,000 L.A. residents were under evacuation orders overnight.”

Last Wednesday (Jan. 8), Loudwire reported on the situation and will continue to provide updates (including those from rock and metal musicians who’ve lost their homes, been evacuated or been impacted by the fires in other ways).

Resources and Support for Impacted Individuals

It’s still possible to get live updates on the fires via the Watch Duty app (which features a map of the fires, alters, evacuation orders, shelters and much more). It’s powered by first responders, dispatchers and firefighters monitoring the situation in real time. Beyond that, CalFire has created a Go! Evacuation Guide – featuring pre-evacuation advice, evacuation procedures, power outage information and more – for those who’re preparing to evacuate.

In addition to supporting relief efforts by preordering Ice Nine Kills’ “Heed the Call for California” shirt, you can donate to GlobalGiving's California Wildlife Relief Fund to help give fuel, clean water, food and shelter to people who’ve been impacted by the disaster. Several other business and organizations – such as MusiCares, We Are Moving the Needle, Backline and Guitar Center – are also providing various kinds of aid.