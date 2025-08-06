Our guest on this week's episode of Gear Factor is Ice Nine Kills' Miles Dimitri Baker, who plays his favorite riffs from first picking up the guitar to the present day.

Miles Dimitri Baker's Early Guitar Influences

It all starts somewhere and Nirvana's riff-forward "Smells Like Teen Spirit" was a big one for Baker early on that made him want to pick up the guitar.

"As I got further into playing guitar, one of the standout things when I think of what really made me love it was Children of Bodom," he asserts. "He's my all-time favorite player. When I think of Alexi [Laiho], he was one of the last rock star dudes. [Children of Bodom] had that pissed off aggression that was so cool and [Laiho was] also a really good player. The two of those things don't really go hand-in-hand — that guy ripped and was an animal."

"That band as a whole brought that really fun, bouncy kind of melodic sound to extreme metal, which is a hard thing to do... it walks the fine line between cheese and authenticity,"he continues, "They are still my favorite band. Without a doubt. When I'm putting on music, it's still Children of Bodom. I love every album."

The First Riff Miles Dimitri Baker Learned + Other Early Riffs

Although he couldn't recall exactly who the band was (The Raconteurs), he remembers playing the simple guitar part on the song "Steady, As She Goes." "I remember doing it the worst, playing with my dad."

Other early favorites include "Wild Side" by Motley Crue and "Snow" by Red Hot Chili Peppers, demonstrating the guitarist's wide range of influences.

Favorite Solos, Favorite Ice Nine Kills Riffs + More

Elsewhere in the episode, Baker plays one of the first original riffs he ever wrote, highlights the solo in Children of Bodom's "Downfall" as one the first ones he learned, explains what techniques have been challenging and still are, touches on his favorite Ice Nine Kills riffs and more.

Watch the full episode below.

Ice Nine Kills in 2025

Ice Nine Kills' latest release is "The Great Unknown," with its The Matrix-inspired music video having debuted in early July.

The band will embark on the Hell of a Summer tour on Aug. 8, kicking things off in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Ice Nine Kills will be joined by Dayseeker, Kim Dracula and The Funeral Portrait with Mest jumping on the bill starting Sept. 2

The run concludes with The Silver Scream Con at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts on Sept. 13.

See the tour dates below and head to the Ice Nine Kills website for tickets and more information.

Ice Nine Kills, Hell of a Summer 2025 Tour Dates

