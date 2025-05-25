Ice Nine Kills Accused of Using AI to Promote Memorial Day Merch Sale

It’s not uncommon for bands to have discounts on their merchandise during Memorial Day weekend, and horror-themed metalcore ensemble Ice Nine Kills are no exception. This year, however, they may not be going about it in the best way, as they’ve been accused of using AI to promote their Memorial Day merch sale.

What People Are Saying About Ice Nine Kills’ AI Merch Sale Promotion

Per Lambgoat, Ice Nine Kills published an Instagram Story featuring “an image of Freddy Krueger [from the A Nightmare on Elm Street series] and Jason [Voorhees, from the Friday the 13th series] grilling together, alongside a link to their merch shop labeled ‘Chop Here.’”

It’s unclear when Ice Nine Kills shared the Instagram Story, but they also posted the image to Facebook and X on May 24 (so it’s safe to assume it was around the same time). It’s also being used as a banner image on their official merch store.

You can see the image below (which tells prospective customers that they can get “up to 50% off select styles”):

In their reporting of the story, Metal Injection said that they used “WasItAI and HiveModeration to see if the image was AI.” They also suggest “just us[ing] your eyes and look[ing] at any of the super weird aspects [of the image],” such as the knives being upside down and a bunch of indeterminate items being on “the side table.”

Since then, at least one Reddit thread has emerged (titled “Ice Nine Kills Using AI Generated Images to Promote a Merch Sale”) accusing the band of, well, doing what we’ve said they’re suspected of doing.

The starting post reads: “I'm sure some people don't care, but man it's pretty infuriating when artists use shit like this. You know they'd be pissed if they didn't get paid for their art.”

From there, dozens of people have replied with a wide array of opinions.

For instance, one Reddit user stated: “Yeah how do you expect me to support your art when you can't even support other artists. Gtfo with this ai bullshit.” Likewise, another one wrote, “Has to be one of the least surprising bands to be caught using if true,” and someone else declared: “I mean its INK. Profit above all else, thats one less artist to pay. They're just a merch machine and a business more than they are a band.”

There were some more understanding – if not supportive and defensive – takes as well, though.

Specifically, one person explained: “The most likely scenario is they paid an artist who then used AI. We don't know if any of the band members themselves actually generated this AI image.” Similarly, another user clarified: “I’m obviously against AI art use, but it’s hard to care that much when it’s a one-off thing from a group of actual artists advertising their merch, which itself was also designed by actual artists. No reason to crucify the band over a gag.”

The Reddit thread is also full of fans claiming that new drummer Mike Cortada – who’s been doing designs for Ice Nine Kills for years, and who replaced Patrick Galante in 2024 – is responsible for the promotional image.

“Someone else said their drummer is the artist that designs and draws their merch...if that is correct they [Ice Nine Kills] either went around him or he used AI...well or for all that is concerned the managment and/or spencer [Charnas, vocals] did cut him out of this promo, we all know InK is really Spencer Charnas and Band,” wrote one user.

Naturally, Ice Nine Kills received comparable responses on their Facebook and X posts, and as of this writing, they’ve not acknowledged to the accusation(s).

How do you feel about this situation, though? Do you think Ice Nine Kills used AI to help sell merch, and if so, are you upset about it? Let us know!

More About Artists + AI in Recent Years

This is certainly not the first time a band has come under scrutiny for allegedly using AI in recent years (whether intentionally or not, and whether transparently or not).

For example, earlier this year, Dream Theater and renowned artist Hugh Syme were accused of using it for the artwork of Parasomnia. Likewise, Killswitch Engage were suspected of using AI for the look of 2025’s This Consequence (which bassist Mike D’Antonio adamantly refuted).

Last year, Unleash the Archers’ Brittney Slayes spoke with Loudwire about the dystopic technological theme of their latest LP – 2024’s Phantoma – as well as the intersection of music and AI in general.

She commented that “there is definitely the potential for AI to take work away from artists,” but that “companies will still need to hire someone who knows how to use programs such as Midjourney and Dall-E and in such a way that the imagery isn’t horrible (as we know AI imagery to be right now in the hands of amateurs).”

She continued:

The process still takes a human and still takes time, so why not just hire an artist with a style you like? . . . Perhaps there are those that will create all-AI projects that try to use it in every facet, but I think existing musicians will probably continue to use it as a novelty and not as something they incorporate fully into their process.

What Else Have Ice Nine Kills Been Doing Lately?

In 2024, Ice Nine Kills released a Terrifier-themed music video for new single “A Work of Art” (which was also featured on the Terrifier 3 soundtrack). Back in January, they also released a new “Heed the Call for California” t-shirt to support the lengthy California wildfire relief efforts.

Ice Nine Kills are going to be at the Washington, D.C. stop of this year’s Warped Tour – which’ll take place between June 14 and 15 – as well, and you can check out more info and grab tickets here.

