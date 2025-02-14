Vans Warped Tour 2025 Spreads the Love With 30 New Band Additions Leading Up to Valentine’s Day

Vans Warped Tour continues to roll out their 2025 lineup through their "30 Days of Warped" campaign and this past week has given us more reason to love the touring festival's comeback with 30 more acts announced since last Friday.

The 2025 edition of the Vans Warped Tour marks the touring festival's comeback after last taking place in 2019. Warped founder Kevin Lyman brought back the touring festival to mark its 30th anniversary, but rather than a full-fledged tour across the U.S., there are three destination locations for 2025.

The first Vans Warped Tour stop of 2025 takes place in Washington, D.C., over the June 14 and 15 weekend at the Stadium Grounds at RFK Stadium. Then, on July 26 and 27, the festival shifts coast to the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California. The third Vans Warped Tour stop comes Nov. 15 and 16 at the Camping World Stadium Campus in Orlando, Florida.

Who Are the Newly Added Vans Warped Tour 2025 Acts?

Some of the big additions over this past week include Avril Lavigne, who will be making her Vans Warped Tour debut at the Washington, D.C. stop, Black Veil Brides ,who have appeared at four previous Warped Tours and will be playing at the Long Beach and Orlando stops this year and horror rock kings Ice Nine Kills, who also have four Vans Warped appearances en route to their Washington, D.C. performance this year.

Among the 30 acts announced this past week in the lead up to Valentine's Day, you've also got the letlive. reunion. The Jason Aalon Butler-led band will be making their second appearance playing the Washington, D.C. and Orlando stops. Memphis May Fire are on board for what will be the sixth time playing in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, while the hard hitting Vended will be making their Warped Tour debut in Long Beach and Orlando.

Check out the latest Vans Warped Tour 2025 additions below with notations in the social media posts as to which locations they'll be playing.

Avril Lavigne

Black Veil Brides

Ice Nine Kills

Memphis May Fire

Vended

Plain White T's

letlive.

New Years Day

Cartel

Holding Absence

We the Kings

Big Ass Truck

Bryce Vince

Ava Maybee

Carpool

Sophie Powers

Jakobs Castle

El Centro

Arrows in Action

Terror Reid

The Paradox

Grave Secrets

Ringpop!

Deathbyromy

Selfish Sons

The Dark

Dye

Gravas

De'Wayne

Spray Allen

Who Was Previously Announced for the 2025 Vans Warped Tour?

The "30 Days of Warped" rollout started in late January with Simple Plan, one of the acts who has performed at the most Warped tours, leading the way. This will be the fourteenth edition of the Vans Warped tour that Simple Plan has played.

Other notable bands already announced for 2025 include 311, Of Mice & Men, 3OH!3, Fever 333, Escape the Fate, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Interrupters, We Came as Romans, Story of the Year, The Starting Line, Senses Fail and more.

Check out the previously announced Vans Warped Tour lineup below and see the individual bills for each stop through the Vans Warped Tour website.

311

Simple Plan

Of Mice & Men

3OH!3

Fever 333

Escape the Fate

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

The Interrupters

We Came as Romans

Story of the Year

The Starting Line

Senses Fail

Lacey Sturm

Pennywise

Fishbone

Enter Shikari

CKY

Cobra Starship

Saosin

Girlfriends

Bowling for Soup

Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Blessthefall

Jutes

The Maine

Iann Dior

Miss May I

Royal and the Serpent

Fame on Fire

Drain

Oxymorrons

Lolo

Taylor Acorn

Left to Suffer

State Champs

Waves

Traitors

Destroy Boys

Silly Goose

Point North

Johnnie Guilbert

Jack Kays

Caroles Daughter

Dance Hall Crashers

The Barbarians of California

A Loss for Words

Urethane

Beauty School Dropout

The Home Team

People R Ugly

Honey Revenge

408

Megg

Not Enough Space

6arely Human

Saturdays at Your Place

Trxvis

Kami Kehoe

Wiplash

Chandler Leighton

TX2

Sace6

Jeremy Romance & the Zero Friends Club

Worlds First Cinema

Where Can I Get Tickets?

Vans Warped Tour tickets and merch are currently available through the Vans Warped Tour website. You can also stay tuned to the website over the next month as new bands are being announced for the 2025 tour dates daily.