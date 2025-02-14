Vans Warped Tour 2025 Spreads the Love With 30 New Band Additions Leading Up to Valentine’s Day
Vans Warped Tour continues to roll out their 2025 lineup through their "30 Days of Warped" campaign and this past week has given us more reason to love the touring festival's comeback with 30 more acts announced since last Friday.
The 2025 edition of the Vans Warped Tour marks the touring festival's comeback after last taking place in 2019. Warped founder Kevin Lyman brought back the touring festival to mark its 30th anniversary, but rather than a full-fledged tour across the U.S., there are three destination locations for 2025.
The first Vans Warped Tour stop of 2025 takes place in Washington, D.C., over the June 14 and 15 weekend at the Stadium Grounds at RFK Stadium. Then, on July 26 and 27, the festival shifts coast to the Shoreline Waterfront in Long Beach, California. The third Vans Warped Tour stop comes Nov. 15 and 16 at the Camping World Stadium Campus in Orlando, Florida.
Who Are the Newly Added Vans Warped Tour 2025 Acts?
Some of the big additions over this past week include Avril Lavigne, who will be making her Vans Warped Tour debut at the Washington, D.C. stop, Black Veil Brides ,who have appeared at four previous Warped Tours and will be playing at the Long Beach and Orlando stops this year and horror rock kings Ice Nine Kills, who also have four Vans Warped appearances en route to their Washington, D.C. performance this year.
Among the 30 acts announced this past week in the lead up to Valentine's Day, you've also got the letlive. reunion. The Jason Aalon Butler-led band will be making their second appearance playing the Washington, D.C. and Orlando stops. Memphis May Fire are on board for what will be the sixth time playing in Washington, D.C. and Long Beach, while the hard hitting Vended will be making their Warped Tour debut in Long Beach and Orlando.
READ MORE: Whatever Happened to the Bands From Warped Tour's First Lineup?
Check out the latest Vans Warped Tour 2025 additions below with notations in the social media posts as to which locations they'll be playing.
Avril Lavigne
Black Veil Brides
Ice Nine Kills
Memphis May Fire
Vended
Plain White T's
letlive.
New Years Day
Cartel
Holding Absence
We the Kings
Big Ass Truck
Bryce Vince
Ava Maybee
Carpool
Sophie Powers
Jakobs Castle
El Centro
Arrows in Action
Terror Reid
The Paradox
Grave Secrets
Ringpop!
Deathbyromy
Selfish Sons
The Dark
Dye
Gravas
De'Wayne
Spray Allen
Who Was Previously Announced for the 2025 Vans Warped Tour?
The "30 Days of Warped" rollout started in late January with Simple Plan, one of the acts who has performed at the most Warped tours, leading the way. This will be the fourteenth edition of the Vans Warped tour that Simple Plan has played.
Other notable bands already announced for 2025 include 311, Of Mice & Men, 3OH!3, Fever 333, Escape the Fate, The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, The Interrupters, We Came as Romans, Story of the Year, The Starting Line, Senses Fail and more.
Check out the previously announced Vans Warped Tour lineup below and see the individual bills for each stop through the Vans Warped Tour website.
311
Simple Plan
Of Mice & Men
3OH!3
Fever 333
Escape the Fate
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
The Interrupters
We Came as Romans
Story of the Year
The Starting Line
Senses Fail
Lacey Sturm
Pennywise
Fishbone
Enter Shikari
CKY
Cobra Starship
Saosin
Girlfriends
Bowling for Soup
Scary Kids Scaring Kids
Blessthefall
Jutes
The Maine
Iann Dior
Miss May I
Royal and the Serpent
Fame on Fire
Drain
Oxymorrons
Lolo
Taylor Acorn
Left to Suffer
State Champs
Waves
Traitors
Destroy Boys
Silly Goose
Point North
Johnnie Guilbert
Jack Kays
Caroles Daughter
Dance Hall Crashers
The Barbarians of California
A Loss for Words
Urethane
Beauty School Dropout
The Home Team
People R Ugly
Honey Revenge
408
Megg
Not Enough Space
6arely Human
Saturdays at Your Place
Trxvis
Kami Kehoe
Wiplash
Chandler Leighton
TX2
Sace6
Jeremy Romance & the Zero Friends Club
Worlds First Cinema
Where Can I Get Tickets?
Vans Warped Tour tickets and merch are currently available through the Vans Warped Tour website. You can also stay tuned to the website over the next month as new bands are being announced for the 2025 tour dates daily.
2025 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire