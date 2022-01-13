Pennywise Book March 2022 Dates to Revisit Five Albums in Full

Pennywise are about to take a trip down memory lane this March, revisiting their first five albums in full for five special performances.

The punk legends have announced plans to revisit their 1991 self-titled debut, 1993's Unknown Road, 1995's About Time, 1997's Full Circle and 1999's Straight Ahead in their entirety with a variety of guests joining them for each of the dates. And to top it all off, the shows will take place at Orange County's Garden Amphitheatre in Garden Grove, giving the performances a real home base vibe.

“We’ve had a great time playing album shows in the past, so why not do the first 5 PW albums back-to-back in a venue that feels like a backyard party? This might kill us but at least we’ll die trying…,” says guitarist Fletcher Dragge.

The shows are taking place over two weekends with Pennywise playing their self-titled set on March 4 with special guests TSOL, Cigar and Slaughterhouse and Unknown Road on March 5 with special guests H20, Sprung Monkey and theLINE.

The second weekend has the band playing About Time on March 11 with Adolescents, Pulley and Dissension providing support. Full Circle follows on March 12 with Good Riddance, Authority Zero and Chaser. And Straight Ahead concludes the run on March 13 with Strung Out, Voodoo Glow Skulls and Urethane.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale this Friday (Jan. 14) via Pennywise's website.

