This spring, NOFX are amping it up with a total of three Punk in Drublic Craft Beer & Music Festival dates across the Southwestern United States.

Last year, the California punk rock legends mounted two instances of their signature annual music and beer celebration on the East Coast.

But for 2022, NOFX will keep things close to home with Punk in Drublic dates in Tempe, Ariz., on March 19, San Diego on March 26, and Ventura, Calif., on March 27. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, the Bouncing Souls and Lagwagon are scheduled to join NOFX at the Arizona date; Pennywise, Face to Face and Lagwagon at the other two California-based festivals.

See the full Punk in Drublic Festival 2022 band lineups down toward the bottom of this post.

NOFX figurehead and festival curator "Fat" Mike Burkett said, "I'm really looking forward to playing these shows for many reasons… I literally spent minutes calling bands and putting this line up together… So if you're gonna go to one punk show this year… Go to one of these, they're outdoors!"

In the absence of now-defunct summer punk rock festivals such as the Vans Warped Tour, Punk in Drublic — which had a multi-date run in 2017 — seems like one of the last remaining punk fest havens.

Festival co-producer Cameron Collins of Brew Ha Ha Productions added, "Punk in Drublic is one of the best touring festivals on the planet right now, in my opinion. It's pure, it's organic and it's everything punk rock should be. We've been doing it since 2017 and though we had a crap 2020 like everyone else with the pandemic, PID is back and better than ever. I can't wait to get back out there with our people!"

Craft beer tasting will be available at all three dates. Punk in Drublic tickets go on sale starting Wednesday (Jan. 19) at 10AM local time. Get yours and more info at punkindrublicfest.com.

Punk in Drublic 2022 - Arizona Lineup

Punk in Drublic 2022 - San Diego Lineup

Punk in Drublic 2022 - Ventura Lineup

