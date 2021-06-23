NOFX Announce 2021 U.S. Punk in Drublic Festivals

NOFX have announced two Punk in Drublic festivals for 2021. The first will take place in Denver, Colo. on July 17, while the second is booked for Sept. 25 in Worcester, Mass.

Punk, ska, hardcore and craft beer will welcome fans back from COVID gig hibernation thanks to NOFX frontman Fat Mike and his festival team. NOFX, Less Than Jake, Sick of It All, Get Dead, Potato Pirates and more will invade Denver, while NOFX, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones, Pennywise, Get Dead and more will fill out this fall’s fest in Worcester.

Craft beer tastings will also be offered until 3PM in Denver and 4PM in Worcester. "Each festival date will feature up to four hours of craft beer tastings showcasing an impressive selection of craft beers, including some of the regions best and local favorites," the Punk in Drublic website reads.

Tickets have already become available for the Denver festival, while tickets for Worcester’s Punk in Drublic festival will go on sale this Friday (June 25).

NOFX will also perform this year at Chicago’s Riot Fest and California’s Punk in the Park festival. The UK will also get their fill of NOFX on Sept. 4 and 5 in Leeds and Hatfield, respectively.

For tickets to either Punk in Drublic festival, click here.