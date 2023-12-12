Jay Weinberg (On Crutches) Plays Drums Onstage for First Time Since Slipknot Dismissal

For the first time since being let go from Slipknot, Jay Weinberg returned to the stage to play drums, making a guest appearance with punk icons The Bouncing Souls in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday night (Dec. 10).

Last month, Weinberg shared the news that he had undergone surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip. The timetable for the procedure was aligned with a planned break in Slipknot's touring schedule, which would have afforded him the ability to return in time for the band's appearance at next year's Sick New World festival. However, the drummer was blindsided with a dismissal from the group on Nov. 5, two days after what turned out to be his last-ever performance with Slipknot.

Still working his way back to full health, Weinberg was in attendance at The Bouncing Souls show earlier this week and was invited onstage to play the final song of the night, "True Believers."

Weinberg reflects on the moment on Facebook, collecting his thoughts on the "incredible night," calling The Bouncing Souls "one of my all-time favorite bands" and his "hometown New Jersey heroes."

He also shares a story of learning to play drums and being apprehensive about showing off his chops to anyone and how the first time he ever played drums in front of people came in 2005 when he was invited to join The Bouncing Souls onstage.

With this latest guest appearance, it's a heartwarming full circle moment.

Read all of what Weinberg had to say and watch video of him playing "True Believer" with The Bouncing Souls below.

What an absolutely incredible night, seeing one of my all-time favorite bands The Bouncing Souls. My sincere thanks to @rebelogeorge @bryankienlen @greg_attonito @petesteinkopf for the kind invitation to jam!! It felt amazing to play drums for the first time since my operation; especially this iconic, belief-affirming anthem. There’s a story I’ve told many times, perhaps I’ll tell it in greater detail sometime. When I was 14, I was very shy about being a novice drummer. I wanted to keep my new passion for this instrument private — not sharing my progress with anyone, even my immediate family, as I taught myself how to play along with my favorite songs and albums…

The Souls — having been my hometown NJ heroes for some time — were actually the very first people to hear me play drums. They generously invited me to sit in for a song or two at a secret show at @asburylanes in May of 2005, which ended up being the first time I’d ever played drums in front of anyone. It is still to this day the single-most foundational moment of how I’ve come to appreciate and cherish playing drums in a live setting. Endless gratitude to them — of course @mcdermott13 and @bstrakele for being key friends in that event! — for setting me on a path of loving live performance. Last night felt just as electric as that pivotal night in my life, and I’m thankful for the friendship of the Souls and the wonderful community that surrounds them. True Believers, all the way…

Jay Weinberg Guests With The Bouncing Souls, Plays "True Believer" (Dec. 10, 2023)

READ MORE: 10 Times Rock + Metal Musicians Were an Emergency Fill-In

Jay Weinberg Reflects on Nearly 10 Years in Slipknot

Also on Dec. 10, Weinberg shared a post on Instagram reflecting on nearly 10 years spent in Slipknot, saying "the memories and experiences taht these four masks represent, I wouldn't trade for the world.