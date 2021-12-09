Rise Against Add New North American Stops to Spring 2022 Tour

Rise Against will take their "Nowhere Generation" tour to even more cities next spring, as the band just added 10 new stops where they'll be joined by Pennywise and Rotting Out.

The band already had a handful of Canadian dates scheduled for early April and the newly announced shows will pick up immediately after that, hitting cities in the Northern U.S. and Canada throughout the month of April. You can see the cities, venues and dates listed below.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale this coming Wednesday (Dec. 15) at 10AM local time and you can check the band's website for ticketing information.

The newly added dates join an itinerary that already includes a hometown Christmas show tomorrow night (Dec. 10) in Chicago, the previously mentioned Canadian shows in early April and a European trek in June.

It's been a banner year for Rise Against, who have been supporting their Nowhere Generation album. The band has already claimed spots in Loudwire's year-end 35 Best Rock Songs (for the title track) and 30 Best Rock + Metal Covers (for "Fortunate Son") lists, with the year-end albums list still to be announced. The band also followed their new album with the recently issued Nowhere Sessions EP.

Rise Against 2021 / 2022 Tour Dates

Dec. 10 - Chicago, Ill. @ 101 WKQX The Nights We Stole Christmas

April 01 - Ville De Québec, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

April 03 - Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

April 04 - Ottawa, Ontario @ TD Place

April /06 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

April 07 - London, Ontario @ Budweiser Gardens

April 09 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium *

April 10 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Icon Music Center *

April 12, Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom *

April 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Skyway Theatre *

April 14 - Winnipeg, Mont. @ Canada Life Centre *

April 16 - Calgary, Alberta @ Big Four Roadhouse *

April 17 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Edmonton Convention Centre *

April 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ WAMU Theater *

April 21 - Redding, Calif. @ Redding Civic Auditorium *

April 22 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ Mechanics Bank Theater *

June 08 - Kralovske Vinohrady, Czechia @ Prague Summer Festival

June 09 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock

June 14 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Park Open Air

June 15 - Warsaw, Poland @ Torwar

June 09 - 06/11 - Interlaken, Switzerland @ Greenfield Festival

June 10 - Derby, U.K. @ Download Festival

June 23 - Clisson, France @ Hellfest

June 24 - Antwerpen, Belgium @ OLT Rivierenhof (sold out)

June 25 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air Festival

June 27 - Milano, Italy @ Circolo Magnolia

June 29 - Viveiro, Spain @ Resurrection Fest

* w/ Pennywise and Rotting Out