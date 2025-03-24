British punk forefathers U.K. Subs revealed last week that three of their members were recently denied entry into the United States — and bassist Alvin Gibbs is pretty sure he knows why.

In a lengthy Facebook post from last Wednesday, which you can see below, Gibbs revealed that he, drummer Stefan Haublein and guitarist Marc Carrey were detained at immigration and customs control, forcing vocalist Charlie Harper to perform with a different backing band at L.A. Punk Invasion on March 15.

Although there were apparently multiple issues at play, Gibbs suspects he and his bandmates were detained for his vocal and frequent opposition of President Donald Trump.

Were U.K. Subs Detained for Anti-Trump Sentiment?

Gibbs detailed the harrowing ordeal in his Facebook post. "Some of you might have seen posts on U.K. Subs’ websites, which provide photos and video of a random line-up playing with Charlie at a Los Angeles Punk festival at the weekend," he wrote. "You might therefore be wondering, 'How come?' Well, the truth is that Stefan, Marc and I were all denied entry into the USA whilst somehow – perhaps he used a Jedi mind trick, or, more likely, caught an immigration officer at the end of their shift eager to get home – Charlie managed to get in."

He continued: "Having already been on a plane for 11 hours, upon my partner Roz and I arriving at the immigration booth we were beckoned to, we were told that Roz could go through, but something had flagged up which required my being taken away for questioning. There were two issues: 1) they said I didn’t have the right visa for entry and 2) there was another issue, which they wouldn’t disclose, both of which prevented me from being allowed into America."

Gibbs said he was "now wondering if my regular and less than flattering public pronouncements regarding their president and his administration were a factor; or maybe that’s just me succumbing to paranoia. I was then taken by two police officers to another part of LAX and escorted to a very cold holding pen where I discovered Stefan and Marc in situ along with some Columbian [sic], Chinese and Mexican detainees."

Gibbs also claims he was forced to wait in the airport overnight without his luggage, phone or passport, and ultimately sat in the holding room "for 25 hours without sleep and with only a pot noodle and a couple of cups of tea to sustain me. Roz had been obliged to spend 25 hours in the airport waiting for me to emerge." He was eventually placed on an 11-hour return flight to his home in France.

"I’m really sad that the true U.K. Subs were unable to provide the performance and the diverse set we’d prepared, all of which the audience deserved; although kudos and congrats are in order for the three musicians who stepped in last minute to play with Charlie," Gibbs said. He added that he was "kind of proud of myself for being thrown out of America at the age of 67, now knowing that my relationships with that country is over for the foreseeable future. And maybe, just maybe, that’s why the chorus of track 3, side 1, of the first Clash album keeps running around my head."