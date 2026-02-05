Brian May has responded to President Donald Trump's use of a Queen song in a video unveiling his new "MAGA Symphony" painting.

The painting, which Trump revealed this week, shows the president assuming the role of a conductor leading an orchestra of popular pro-Trump figures, including late conservative media personality Charlie Kirk on violin, press secretary Karoline Leavitt on harp and Trump's former bestie Elon Musk on electric guitar.

Trump showed off the painting, made by Jon McNaughton, in a Truth Social post accompanied by Queen's "Who Wants to Live Forever."

How Did Brian May Respond to Trump's 'MAGA Symphony' Post?

May addressed the painting in a Wednesday (Feb. 4) Instagram post.

"Well, lots of people have sent me this clip, wondering what my reaction will be," the guitarist wrote. "It was recently posted using our music (without permission) on something called 'Truth Socials' by the current president of the United States of America. The music is 'Who Wants to Live Forever,' and I have now realised that Instagram is muting the sound on this post of mine in 'multiple regions.'"

May continued: "You will notice the painting depicts lots of today's Republicans as musicians in a fictional orchestra. And Mr. Trump as the conductor. Well, before we react, I'll be fascinated to hear your reactions, folks."

The guitarist offered a range of possible reactions to the outlandish painting. "Do you find this ... Inspiring? Electrifying? Appealing? Appalling? Laughable? Beautiful? Pathetic? Desperate? Loveable? Despicable? Patriotic? Narcissistic? Artistic? Inappropriate? Or not worthy of comment," he asked. "Do you think we, Queen, should object? Or applaud? Feel angry? Or grateful, honoured? Or just smile benignly? Well, my comments page is yours!!! Try to keep it clean! Cheers - Bri."

How Did Brian May Fans React to Trump's Painting?

Unsurprisingly, many Instagram users responded negatively to the painting and the unauthorized use of "Who Wants to Live Forever" in the comment section of May's post.

"Trump represents the opposite of everything that song stands for," one user wrote. "Where the music is selfless, he is self-serving. Where the song honours humanity and impermanence, he chases legacy, control and self-mythology. There is nothing pure in exploiting art that speaks to grief and love in order to prop up someone whose politics and rhetoric thrive on division, cruelty and fear."

Queen Have Objected to Trump's Use of Their Music in the Past

This isn't the first time Trump has used a Queen song to promote himself. The band objected to his use of "We Are the Champions" at his Republican National Convention speech in 2016, and in 2019 they blocked a video of a Trump rally set to the tune of "We Will Rock You."

May is also not keen to tour the United States with Queen anytime soon. "America is a dangerous place at the moment, so you have to take that into account," he recently told the Daily Mail. "It's very sad because I feel like Queen grew up in America and we love it, but it's not what it was. Everyone is thinking twice about going there at the moment."

As one of the biggest rock bands in history, Queen have multiple songs with more than 1 billion Spotify streams.


