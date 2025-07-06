Slaughter to Prevail’s Alex Terrible Shares Bruised + Bloody Aftermath of Latest Bare Knuckle Fight

As you may know, Slaughter to Prevail frontman Alex Terrible is also a professional bare knuckle fighter who’s more than happy to share the gruesome aftermath of his confrontations. In particular, he just shared a photo and a video of his bruised and bloodied face following his latest bare knuckle fight (with Danil “Rugbist” Aleev, whose Instagram handle is @pitbuelll).

What Alex Terrible Posted + Other Footage

Per The PRP, Terrible’s “headlining . . . bout” against Aleev occurred yesterday (July 5) in Moscow, Russia “as part of Top Dog FC’s ‘Top Dog 37’ PPV [Pay Per View].” The publication also mentions that Terrible “was unsuccessful in securing the win . . ., ultimately losing by decision.”

Accord to Rock Feed, Terrible gave “a powerful speech” post-fight, during which he stated: “When my son becomes older, I’m gonna tell my son what my trainer told me. In the Bible it’s written hundreds of times, never be afraid of anything. God will keep you in his heart.”

Last night, he posted a picture of himself looking rough in a hospital bed alongside Aleev, captioning: “It was a good bare knuckle fight brother @pitbuelll.” Earlier this morning, he followed that with a brief video of him looking a bit better while someone rubs medical cream on his face. Alongside it, he wrote: “I feel alive.”

You can see both of those posts below:

In addition, various other sources have shared more photos and videos from the fight, and you can see those below:

Over on Reddit (r/BareKnuckleFC), people have been sharing their thoughts on how the fight turned out.

Specifically, one person wrote: “He [Terrible] did solid. Just punched himself out in the first and didn't look the same after the blood started flowing and eating some hardshots. Still pretty cool to be a full time musician then moonlighting in fighting as well.”

Likewise, another user simply stated: “Fuck, wanted Alex to win.”

It’s worth mentioning that this was only Terrible’s second professional match, with the first one – against Kazakh fighter Mukhamedkhan Ospanov – taking place back in January at the RCC (Russian Cagefighting Championship) Hard 12 tournament in Yekaterinburg. In contrast to how this match turned out, though, Terrible delivered a brutal knockout to Ospanov.

READ MORE: Fans Slam Suicide Silence + Dying Fetus for Touring With Slaughter to Prevail, Alex Terrible Responds

More About Alex Terrible + Slaughter to Prevail

Aside from his burgeoning career as a bare knuckle fighter, Terrible is working equally hard on delivering Slaughter to Prevail’s upcoming new album, Grizzly, which is set to release on July 18th via Sumerian Records. It’s the follow-up to 2021’s Kostolom, and thus far, the band have released several singles from it, such as “Behelit” and “Russian Grizzly in America.” You can preorder it here.

Slaughter to Prevail are also in the midst of an international tour that’ll include stops at this year’s InkCarceration festival, Warped Tour and Louder Than Life festival. Although it’s been going well so far, there has been some controversy regarding Suicide Silence and Dying Fetus joining Slaughter to Prevail in Europe in 2026.

In particular, and as Loudwire reported in June of 2025, people have left “hate comments” on the social media pages of Suicide Silence and Dying Fetus. For instance, one person wrote: “You guys [Suicide Silence] and fetus are waaaayyy too good to be opening for stp man.”

On the other hand, other fans defended the bill, such as someone who shared: “So many ppl crying lol. Alex ran in with bad people in his teenage years. he was uneducated. all of you are just showing that you don't think redemption is possible.”

As Loudwire also reported, Terrible has responded to the negative feedback. “They're mad about our own headline tour. Listen, I grew up with Suicide Silence's music and never imagined they will open for my band,” he stated, adding:

To be honest, I still don't know how to react to this, and for me personally, I prefer touring without any support bands. Just us [edited for clarity]. We did it a lot of times already and we sell out big venues, which is very, very good. But people always complained it was just us and they want more. Well, our team worked it out and asked sick bands to tour with us, and now people complain that this band is touring with us, 'cause of us, on our own tour.

In any case, you can see all of Slaughter To Prevail’s upcoming dates and grab tickets here.