Slaughter to Prevail Vocalist Delivers Brutal Knockout in First Bare Knuckle Fight – See Video

Slaughter to Prevail frontman Alex Terrible delivered an absolutely brutal knockout during his first-ever professional bare knuckle fight last night (Jan. 25), proving that he can bring the same level of aggression to the ring as he does to the studio and live stage.

Terrible – whose real name is Aleksandr Shikolai – was supposed to make his official U.S. bare knuckle fight debut late last year; however, as Lambgoat previously reported, he suffered a “massive hematoma on his right check” back in November, leading him to post an Instagram reel in which he humorously declared: “You know what? That was [the] last time I spar without headgear. Fuck this shit.”

Three months later, the bear-wrestling singer made his professional debut facing off against Kazakh fighter Mukhamedkhan Ospanov during the RCC (Russian Cagefighting Championship) Hard 12 tournament in Terrible’s hometown of Yekaterinburg. Ospanov entered the match with one win and three losses, and he was he defeated by stoppage in less than a minute during the first round.

Following the bout, RCC’s Instagram account explained (loosely translated): “From the first seconds of the fight, Shikolai flew forward and unleashed a flurry of blows on his opponent. Ospanov collapsed and could not get up.” Meanwhile, Bare Knuckle Heroes clarified that Terrible “previously won a decision in his [unprofessional] debut, in a private bout that was uploaded to YouTube. Last September, it was reported [that he] signed with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.”

Clearly, last night’s victory was hard fought and gratifying for multiple reasons. So, congrats to Terrible for his triumphant professional debut!



Of course, you can see the official poster for the match – as well as images and videos from it – below.

Photos + Videos – Alex Terrible Defeats Mukhamedkhan Ospanov at RCC Hard 12