Slaughter to Prevail are turning heads with their new song "Russian Grizzly in America," a track that finds singer Alex Terrible belting in both English and Russian, and we've got the lyrics for you.

The song is the latest to arrive from Slaughter to Prevail's next studio album, Grizzly, which is due on July 18 through Sumerian Records. It comes with one of the more humorous and fun videos you'll see this year as Alex Terrible and the titular bear enjoy some fish-out-of-water adventures in Los Angeles (with a guest cameo from UFC heavyweight fighter Alexander Volkov).

You can check out the video for the pulsing new song below, followed by the lyrics to the new track.

Slaughter to Prevail, "Russian Grizzly in America"

What Are the Lyrics to Slaughter to Prevail's "Russian Grizzly in America"?

As stated, the song has a blend of English and Russian language, so first we'll give you the song's actual lyrics and then follow that with the Russian parts translated to English.

Slaughter to Prevail, "Russian Grizzly in America" Lyrics

Oh it’s gonna be fucking brutal ! Плачут те, кто больше всех делал

Лицемерные у них дела

воротит всех на алтаре

выше сердце только интерес

как ты хочешь с Богом или без?

Ведь выбор есть, он на кресте Он один в самом большом городе

вывели на поводе

Что бы на него обрушился град

Из слов ваш град Enemy, show me what you wanna be

I can handle anything,

даже затащить могу тебя в ад

И СНОВА В АД Русский медведь здесь

Бурый медведь гризли Russian grizzly in America

Russian grizzly in America

(say it !)

Russian grizzly in America

(Louder!)

Russian grizzly in America Плачут те, кто больше всех делал

Лицемерные у них дела

воротит всех на алтаре

выше сердце только интерес

как ты хочешь с Богом ил�� без?

Ведь выбор есть, он на кресте Он один в самом большом городе

вывели на поводе

Что бы на него обрушился град

Из слов ваш град Enemy, show me what you wanna be

I can handle anything,

даже затащить могу тебя в ад

И СНОВА В АД Русский медведь здесь

Бурый медведь гризли Russian grizzly in America

Russian grizzly in America

(say it !)

Russian grizzly in America

(Louder!)

Russian grizzly in America Где то на белом свете

Там где всегда мороз

(ВСЕГДА МОРОЗ)

Трутся спиной медведи

О земную ось

(ЗЕМНУЮ ОСЬ)

Мимо плывут столетья

спят подо льдом моря

(ПОДО ЛЬДОМ МОРЯ)

Трутся об ось медведи, вертится Земля

(РОССИЯ) Рамсить со мной вздумал?

приговор ты подписал

Рамсить со мной вздумал?

приговор ты сразу подписал! RUSSIAN GRIZZLY

Now, we'll give you the lyrics all translated to English.

Oh it’s gonna be fucking brutal ! Those who did the most are crying

Hypocritical are their deeds

turns everyone on the altar

Above the heart is only interest

How do you want with God or without?

After all, there is a choice, it is on the cross He is the only one in the biggest city

They brought him out on a leash

So that hail would fall on him

From the words your city Enemy, show me what you wanna be

I can handle anything,

I can even drag you to hell

AND AGAIN TO HELL Russian Bear Here

Brown Grizzly Bear Russian grizzly in America

Russian grizzly in America

(say it !)

Russian grizzly in America

(Louder!)

Russian grizzly in America Those who did the most are crying

Hypocritical are their deeds

turns everyone on the altar

Above the heart is only interest

How do you want with God or without?

After all, there is a choice, it is on the cross He is the only one in the biggest city

They brought him out on a leash

So that hail would fall on him

From the words your city Enemy, show me what you wanna be

I can handle anything,

I can even drag you to hell

AND AGAIN TO HELL Russian Bear Here

Brown Grizzly Bear Russian grizzly in America

Russian grizzly in America

(say it !)

Russian grizzly in America

(Louder!)

Russian grizzly in America Somewhere in this world

Where it is always frosty

(ALWAYS FROST)

Bears rub their backs

Against the earth's axis

(EARTH'S AXIS)

Centuries float by

sleeping under the sea ice

(UNDER THE SEA ICE)

Bears rub against the axis, the earth spins

(RUSSIA) You thought of ramming me?

you signed the sentence

You thought of ramming me?

you signed the sentence right away! RUSSIAN GRIZZLY

About Slaughter to Prevail's Next Album

"Russian Grizzly in America" will be featured on the upcoming Grizzly album (due July 18) from Slaughter to Prevail. Of the forthcoming set, frontman Alex Terrible said, “I think this is the best album we have ever written. We put so much effort into it. We spent a lot of time on every detail and really poured our souls into the songs."

He continued, "In the past, we were always rushing to finish albums and just releasing whatever we had. This time, we took our time, worked carefully on each track, and made sure everything was exactly how we wanted it. Hopefully it was all worth it.”

"Russian Grizzly in America" follows the previously issued "Conflict," "Viking," "1984," "Behelit" and "Kid of Darkness." The album's full track listing can be viewed below along with the band's 2025 tour dates. Pre-orders for the album as well as all concert ticketing information can be found at the band's website.

Slaughter to Prevail, Grizzly Artwork + Track Listing

slaughter to prevail grizzly album art Sumerian Records loading...

1. Banditos

2. Russian Grizzly In America

3. Imdead (feat. Ronnie Radke)

4. Babayka

5. Viking

6. Koschei

7. Song 3 (feat. BABYMETAL)

8. Lift That Shit

9. Behelit

10. Rodina

11. Conflict

12. Kid of Darkness

13. 1984

Slaughter to Prevail 2025 Tour Dates

June 14-15 – Washington, D.C. @ Vans Warped Tour

July 18-19 – Mansfield, Ohio @ Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

July 26-27 – Long Beach, Calif. @ Vans Warped Tour

Sept. 21 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 2-4 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Nov. 15-16 – Orlando, Fla. @ Vans Warped Tour