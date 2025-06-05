Fans Slam Suicide Silence + Dying Fetus for Touring With Slaughter to Prevail, Alex Terrible Responds

Alex Terrible has addressed backlash that Suicide Silence and Dying Fetus have received over their 2026 tour plans with Slaughter to Prevail in a statement on social media.

Suicide Silence and Dying Fetus were just announced as the supporting acts for Slaughter to Prevail's 2026 European tour yesterday. According to Terrible's post, people have left "hate comments" on the social media pages of both bands, calling them out for signing on to tour with Slaughter to Prevail.

"They're mad about our own headline tour. Listen, I grew up with Suicide Silence's music and never imagined they will open for my band. To be honest, I still don't know how to react to this, and for me personally, I prefer touring without any support bands. Just us," Terrible wrote in a post on his Instagram today [edited for clarity].

"We did it a lot of times already and we sell out big venues, which is very, very good. But people always complained it was just us and they want more. Well, our team worked it out and asked sick bands to tour with us, and now people complain that this band is touring with us, 'cause of us, on our own tour."

What People Are Saying to Suicide Silence + Dying Fetus

There's a mix of reactions in the comment sections of Suicide Silence and Dying Fetus' social media posts promoting the tour.

Some of the negative comments left on Suicide Silence's post are bulleted below.

"Shame about the headliner"

"Another band that shot themselves in the foot like Carnifex like everyone gonna go for the openers and leave before the headliners"

"You guys and fetus are waaaayyy too good to be opening for stp man"

While it's not entirely clear what these people are upset about, others seem to think it's because of Terrible's controversial past, which we address toward the bottom of the page.

See comments in defense of the tour and Slaughter to Prevail below.

"Suicide silence will always be amazing AND a classic. And personally, I think it’s great that they’re openers because they’re giving a newer name a time to shine. They’ve had a very very long run of being big and stp is newer and they’re giving them their flowers and opening up another audience to stp. I think it’s great. Haven’t any of you people learned in this genre it’s not about who’s 'bigger or better' it’s about lifting everyone up and being inclusive."

"So many ppl crying lol. Alex ran in with bad people in his teenage years. he was uneducated. all of you are just showing that you don't think redemption is possible."

"STP has more active listeners on Spotify than both bands combined and you people will still complain. People can never just be happy."

The sentiments were similar on Dying Fetus' post, which you can see for yourself below.

Alex Terrible's Controversial Past

Terrible's prior ties to far-right groups, as well as his black sun tattoo, have raised concerns in the past. In April of 2024, the vocalist addressed some of these concerns during an appearance on the No Jumper podcast.

The Black Sun was a symbol that originated in Nazi Germany, and while Terrible acknowledged this, he asserted that he got the tattoo because he was interested in "esoteric and fucking philosophy stuff" at one point.

He also touched a bit on the people he used to hang out with in Russia that started "to do like gang shit, fucking dirty stuff."

"I was hanging out with these guys and these guys obviously were right-wing guys. But it's not like Nazis or fucking racist they just fucking do this stuff, right stuff. Some of them being fucking racist, all this shit, I don't give a fuck. Fair enough to them, I don't judge people, I don't give a shit," he said.

He admitted that later on, he realized that lifestyle wasn't good for him or his career, and assured that he's changed since those days.

Terrible has also been accused of making anti-trans and other controversial comments in the past.