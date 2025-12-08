Guitarist Chris Garza has just announced that he is currently (and recently has been) on hiatus from Suicide Silence, the deathcore group he co-founded in 2002.

In addition to the demands of Suicide Silence, Garza has been remarkably busy maintaining his increasingly popular podcast — Garza Podcast — which is now over 200 episodes deep.

The statement Garza shared on social media was a collaborative post with the band and he expressed his intentions on returning "in the near future." The guitarist, however, did not offer any concrete timeline for his reinstatement.

This pause will allow him to "press the reset button so I can make the right decisions in the near future."

Read Garza's complete statement below.

What's up everyone, As some of you have noticed, I've missed the last couple Suicide Silence shows. It's because I'm on a hiatus from the band. Sui has been on my brain every day since 2002 with no break. Everything is fine. I just need to press the reset button so I can make the right decisions in the near future. As the Terminator said. I'll be back. -Garza

Chris Garza Just Turned 40

Just a few days ago, Suicide Silence wished Garza a happy 40th birthday — their most recent post before the guitarist's statement came along.

"Everybody go and wish our Brother @chrisgarza a very happy birthday and buy him 40 bean & cheese burritos so he can stay buff throughout the winter," the group humorously wrote.

What Are Suicide Silence Up to in 2026?

Suicide Silence will kick off 2026 on a European tour with headliner Slaughter to Prevail and special guest Dying Fetus.

That tour begins on Jan. 12 and will make 21 stops in total. See all dates and get ticketing information at the Suicide Silence website.