Been dying to see a show? We've got you covered as there were 16 new rock and metal tours just announced this past week. Plus, we've got a couple of cool events that you should check out if you're in the area as well.

Veteran acts such as Black Stone Cherry, We Came as Romans, Suicide Silence, Suicidal Tendencies and Saving Abel were among those dropping some new dates. Plus, Letters to Cleo are making a stage return to salute the 30th anniversary of their Aurora Gory Alice album.

Who's playing where and when and how do you get tickets? It's time to scroll below as we keep you up to date on all the new rock and metal tours announced this past week.

Gaye Su Akyol

gaye su akyol Tom Pryor Publicity

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The Turkish psych rock outfit is promoting their 2022 album, Anadolu Ejderi.

Ticketing Info: https://serdarilhan.com

Sept. 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Bryant Park

Sept. 11 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery

Sept. 12 - Vienna, Va. @ Jammin' Java

Sept. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery

Sept. 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Drom

Sept. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Globos

Sept. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Rickshaw Stop

Nov. 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ Nectar Lounge

Beauty School Dropout

beauty school dropout Photo by Skyler Wagoner

Support Acts: Not a Toy and Ava Maybee

Notes: The tour comes in support of the band's sophomore album, Ready to Eat.

Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/293574-beauty-school-dropout

Sept. 21–24 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 5–8, 2023 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 15 - PHOENIX, Ariz. @ VALLEY BAR

Oct. 17 - AUSTIN, Texas @ THE BALLROOM

Oct. 19 - NEW ORLEANS, La. @ TOULOUSE THEATRE

Oct. 21 - DALLAS, Texas @ CLUB DADA

Oct. 23 - ATLANTA, Ga. @ MASQUERADE HELL

Oct. 24 - TAMPA, Fla. @ CROWBAR

Oct. 25 - JACKSONVILLE, Fla. @ JACK RABBITS

Oct. 29 - CARBORRO, N.C. @ CAT'S CRADLE

Oct. 30 - WASHINGTON, D.C. @ DC9

Oct. 31 - PHILADELPHIA, Pa. @ KUNG FU NECKTIE

Nov. 2 - NEW YORK, N.Y. @ GRAMERCY

Nov. 4 - ASBURY PARK, N.J. @ WONDER BAR

Nov. 5 - CAMBRIDGE, Mass. @ SONIA

Nov. 7 - PITTSBURGH, Pa. @ THUNDERBIRD CAFE & MUSIC HALL

Nov. 9 - COLUMBUS, Ohio @ A&R BAR

Nov. 10 - CLEVELAND, Ohio @ GROG SHOP

Nov. 12 - NASHVILLE, Tenn. @ THE END

Nov. 15 - CHICAGO, Ill. @ SUBTERRANEAN

Nov. 17 - KANSAS CITY, Mo. @ THE Rino

Nov. 19 - DENVER, Colo. @ GLOBE HALL

Nov. 21 - SALT LAKE CITY, Utah @ KILBY COURT

Dec. 1 - SAN DIEGO, Calif. @ HOUSE OF BLUES VOODOO ROOM

Dec. 2 - LOS ANGELES, Calif. @ TEREGRAM BALLROOM

Dec. 5 - PORTLAND, Ore. @ HOLOCENE

Dec. 6 - SEATTLE, Wash. @ CHOP SUEY

Dec. 9 - SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. @ BRICK & MORTAR

Black Stone Cherry / Giovannie and the Hired Guns

Black Stone Cherry (L-R: Ben Wells, John Fred Young, Chris Robertson) UTA

Support Act: None Announced

Notes: Black Stone Cherry are touring in support of their new album, Screamin' at the Sky, due Sept. 29

Ticketing Info: http://www.blackstonecherry.com or https://www.gioandtheguns.com/tour

Nov. 02 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s

Nov. 03 - West Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens

Nov. 04 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill

Nov. 06 - Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center

Nov. 07 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station

Nov. 08 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ The Aggie

Nov. 10 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

Nov. 11 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Sioux City

Nov. 13 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

Nov. 14 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre

Nov. 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall

Nov. 17 - Davenport, Iowa @ The Capitol Theater

Nov. 18 - Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note

Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live

Chat Pile

chat pile Photo by Bayley Hanes

Support Acts: Nerver, Agriculture and more.

Ticketing Info: https://chatpile.net/shows

Sept.12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End ^

Sept. 13 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Music Hall ^

Sept. 14 - Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns +

Sept. 15 - Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall ^

Sept. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts *

Sept. 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ The Ottobar *

Sept. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair *

Sept. 20 - New York, N.Y. @ LPR %

Sept. 22 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz $

Sept. 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace $

Sept. 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ Sleeping Village #

Sept. 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Sleeping Village =

Sept. 27 - Madison, Wis. @ The Majestic Theater ~

Sept. 29 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room ~

Sept. 30 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Bottleneck ~

Oct. 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway ~

Nov. 2 - Denver, Colo. - Bluebird Theatre !

Nov. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Urban Lounge !

Nov. 5 - Seattle, Wash. - The Crocodile !

Nov. 6 - Portland, Ore. - Star Theater !

Nov. 8 - San Francisco, Calif. - Great American Music Hall !

Nov. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Substance Festival

Nov. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Rebel Lounge !

Nov. 12 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - Vultures

Nov. 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. - First Avenue ?

Nov. 15 - Chicago, Ill. - Vic Theater ?

Nov. 17 - Iowa City, Iowa - Gabe’s Oasis &

Nov. 18 - Columbia, Mo. - Rose Music Hall &

^ w/ Nerver, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir

+ w/ 100 Gecs

* w/ Nerver, Intercourse

% w/ Nerver, Empire State Bastard

$ w/ Nerver

# w/ Nerver, Urine Hell

= w/ Nerver, Meth

~ w/ Nerver, Nightosphere

! w/ Agriculture

? w/ Baroness

& w/ Nightosphere

Great Falls

great falls Photo by Soren Hixenbaugh

Support Acts: Intercourse, Radiation Blackbody, The Austerity Program, Couch Slut, Don't Grow Old, Easy Blame, Louzy, Sophisticated Adult, Blight, Anxious Wave, Bedtimemagic, Miracle Blood, East Of The Wall, Eaten By Bees, Terror Cell, Zombieshark

Oct. 05 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon

Oct. 06 - Holyoke, Mass. @ The Hoff

Oct. 07 - New Bedford, Mass. @ DNB Burgers

Oct. 08 - Pawtucket, R.I. @ News Café

Oct. 09 - Allston, Mass. @ O'Brien's

Oct. 10 - Manchester, N.H. @ Thrive Outdoors

Oct. 11 - Queens, N.Y. @ TV Eye

Oct. 12 - Montclair, N.J. @ Meat Locker

Oct. 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Silk City

Oct. 14 - Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop

Oct. 15 - Richmond, Va. @ Ipanema Café

Letters to Cleo

letters to cleo Photo by Chris Sikich

Support Act: None Listed

Notes: The band will play their Aurora Gory Alice album in full to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Ticketing Info: https://www.letterstocleo.net

Nov.15 - New York, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Made

Nov. 17-18 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Moths

Moths Freeman Promotions

Support Act: None Listed

Ticketing Info: https://mothspr.bandcamp.com/album/space-force

Oct. 14 – Asheville, N.C. @ Fleetwood’s

Oct. 16 – Durham, N.C. @ Rubies on Five Points

Oct. 18 – Baltimore, Md. @ The Depot

Oct. 19 – Reading, Pa. @ Nitro Bar

Oct. 20 – Medford, Mass. @ The Bang Space

Oct. 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Meadows

Oct. 28 – Santurce, P.R @ La Respuesta

Craig Owens

craig owens Velocity Records

Support Act: Andrés, The Seafloor Cinema

Notes: These shows are makeup dates from postponed shows earlier this year.

Ticketing Info: https://tix.soundrink.com/tours/craig-owens

Dec. 6 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place

Dec. 7 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Meadows

Dec. 8 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House Of Independents

Dec. 9 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground

Dec. 11 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Dec. 12 - Ferndale, Mich. @ The Loving Touch

Dec. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge

Dec. 14 - Cudahy, Wis. @ X-Ray Arcade

Dec. 15 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Dec. 17 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House

Powerman 5000

Powerman 5000's Spider One performs in Milano, Italy 2014 Mairo Cinquetti, NurPhoto, Getty Images

Support Act: Julien-K and Uncured

Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/1101885-powerman5000

Oct. 20 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall

Oct. 21 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone

Oct. 22 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Atrium @ Catalyst

Oct. 25 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock

Oct. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Counts Vamp’d

Oct. 27 - Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go (no Uncured)

Oct. 28 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Constellation Room

Royal and the Serpent

royal and the serpent Photo by Juan Flores

Support Act: None Announced

Notes: This will be Royal and the Serpent's first ever headline tour. It comes in support of her Rat Trap 3: the band aid singles "Utopia" and "Sweet Tooth."

Ticketing Info: https://www.royalandtheserpent.com/tour

Oct. 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom

Oct. 16 – Dallas, Texas @ HOB Dallas Cambridge Room

Oct. 17 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock

Oct. 18 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room & Garage

Oct. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade – Hell Stage

Oct. 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In

Oct. 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Valet Underground

Oct. 25 – Boston, Mass. @ Crystal Ballroom

Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia

Oct. 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

Oct. 30 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov. 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ EL Club

Nov. 3 – Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar

Nov. 4 – Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean

Nov. 6 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Nov. 7 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Bar

Nov. 8 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

Nov. 10 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell

Nov. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile – Showroom

Nov. 14 – Portland, Ore. @ Star Theatre

Nov. 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bimbo's

Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy

Saving Abel

saving abel Photo by J. Austin Dellamano

Support Acts: Autumn Kings, Harmless Habit and King Falcon

Notes: The "Into the Fire" tour comes as the band just released their new single "Fire" this week.

Ticketing Info: https://www.savingabel.com/tour

Oct. 20 – St. Charles, Ill. @ The Arcada Theatre *

Oct. 21 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Entertainment Center *

Oct. 22 – Mount Vernon, Ill. @ Granada Theatre *

Oct. 24 – Lansing, Mich. @ Grewal Hall at 224 *

Oct. 25 – Chesterfield, Mich. @ Diesel Concert Lounge *

Oct. 27 – Saginaw, Mich. @ The Vault *

Oct. 30 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon #

Nov. 01 – Manchester, N.H. @ Angel City Music Hall #

Nov. 03 – Erie, Pa. @ Basement Transmissions +

Nov. 04 – Ashland, Ky. @ Paramount Arts Center +

Nov. 05 – Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans Live +

Nov. 07 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos’ Southend +

Nov. 08 – Greenville, S.C. @ Radio Room +

Nov. 09 – Fernandina Beach, Fla. @ Sadler Ranch +

Nov. 11 – Corinth, Miss. @ Crossroads Arena

Nov. 14 – Houston, Texas @ Bronze Peacock @ House Of Blues +

Nov. 15 – Dallas, Texas @ Sundown at Granada +

Nov. 16 – Buda, Texas @ Buck’s Backyard +

Nov. 19 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live +

Nov. 20 – Denver, Colo. @ HQ Live Denver +

Nov. 22 – Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole #

Nov. 24 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Sand Dollar #

Nov. 25 – Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee #

Nov. 27 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Casbah #

Nov. 29 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse #

Nov. 30 – Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post #

Dec. 01 – Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theatre #

Dec. 03 – Portland, Ore. @ Mission Theater #

Dec. 04 – Boise, Idaho @ KQXR Radio Show #

Dec. 08 – Sioux City, Iowa @ The Marquee #

Dec. 09 – Iowa City, Iowa @ First Avenue Club #

Dec. 10 – Urbana, Ill. @ Canopy Club #

* Autumn Kings

+ Harmless Habit

# King Falcon

Suicidal Tendencies

mike muir, suicidal tendencies Stephen J. Cohen, Getty Images

Support Act: Not Listed

Ticketing Info: https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com

Oct. 12 - Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Springs

Oct. 13 - Worcester, Mass. @The Palladium

Oct. 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

Oct. 19 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

Oct. 20 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre

Suicide Silence / Chelsea Grin

suicide silence Hristo Shindov

Support Acts: I Am and Peeling Flesh

Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/639-suicide-silence or https://www.chelseagrinband.com/tour

Oct. 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Oct. 14 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ Monster Mosh

Oct. 17 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall

Oct. 18 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Black Lodge

Oct. 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

Oct. 20 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Roxy at Mahall's

Oct. 21 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Water Street Music Hall

Oct. 22 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Oct. 24 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Theatre Capitole

Oct. 25 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre

Oct. 26 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall

Oct. 27 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

Oct. 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation

Oct. 29 - St. Louis. Mo. @ Pop's

Oct. 31 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

Nov. 02 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre

Nov. 03 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Louis'

Nov. 04 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Ballroom

Nov. 05 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway

Nov. 07 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Nov. 08 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

Nov. 09 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Union Underground / SOiL

union underground Scott Gries, Getty Images

Support Act: Ra and Flaw

Notes: The tour is dubbed the "Back to the 2000s" trek. Union Underground will perform songs from An Education in Rebellion, SOiL will play songs from Scars, Ra will play songs from From One and Flaw will perform material from Through the Eyes.

Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/50418?came_from=206

March 01 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rockbox

March 02 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

March 03 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

March 06 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's

March 07 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory

March 08 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

March 09 - Harrison, Ohio @ The Blue Note

March 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ The King Of Clubs

March 13 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

March 14 - Hermon, Maine @ Morgan Hill Event Center

March 15 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall

March 16 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

March 17 - Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho Theater

March 19 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Winchester

March 20 - Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Theater

March 21 - Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater

March 22 - Ringle, Wis. @ Q And Z Expo Center

March 23 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

We Came as Romans

AtomSplitter PR / SharpTone Records AtomSplitter PR / SharpTone Records

Support Acts: Emmure, Bodysnatcher and Archetypes Collide

Ticketing Info: https://iamdarkbloom.com/pages/tour

Oct. 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

Oct. 11 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

Oct. 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection

Oct. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Oct. 15 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Oct. 17 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth

Oct. 20 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland

Oct. 21 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster

Oct. 22 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall

Oct. 24 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Oct. 25 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

Oct. 27 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Oct. 28 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle

Oct. 29 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

Oct. 31 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution

Nov. 1 - Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Nov. 3 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues

Nov. 4 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Nov. 5 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center

Nov. 7 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore

Nov. 8 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 10 - Pomona, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Nov. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Nov. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Nov. 15 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral

Nov. 17 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Nov. 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

Nov. 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Zebra

zebra You Tube: David Davis

Support Act: None Listed

Ticketing Info: https://thedoor.com/#tour

Nov. 02 - San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ The Coach House

Nov. 03 - Ramona, Calif. @ Ramona Mainstage

Nov. 04 - Agoura Hills, Calif. @ Canyon Club

Nov. 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues Cleveland

Nov. 18 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues New Orleans

Nov. 22 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

Nov. 25 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

Dec. 16 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre

Dec. 21 - Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head On Stage

Dec. 23 - Hopewell, Va. @ Beacon Theatre VA

Dec. 29 - Montgomery, N.Y. @ City Winery - Hudson Valley

Also of Note:

concert crowd, exit festival 2021 Srdjan Stevanovic, Getty Images

* Ann Wilson has been tapped to headline the 6th Annual "Women Who Rock" benefit concert, presented by Gibson Gives. The concert will take place Oct. 21 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Wilson will perform with her band Tripsitter. The evening will also include performances from alt-rockers The Vindys and a DJ set from Madame Trio.

Women Who Rock Ticketing Details: https://www.axs.com/events/498051/women-who-rock-tickets

* Capulet Entertainment is putting on their Back to School Bash Sept. 10 at the Webster Theater in Hartford, Connecticut. Crown the Empire and The Word Alive will co-headline the show, which also includes sets from He Is Legend, Inspirit (formerly Vanna), If Not For Me, Actor/Observer, Gina Fritz and Over the Moon.

Back to School Bash Ticketing Details: https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?partner_id=240&_gl=1*jqtyzu*_ga*MTc0OTc3NzQ1Mi4xNjg3Mzk0MDg0*_ga_X05C4VMJ85*MTY5MjQyMjI5NC4zMC4xLjE2OTI0MjIyOTcuNTcuMC4w&performance_id=7210102&method=restoreToken