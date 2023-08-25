16 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 18-24, 2023)
Been dying to see a show? We've got you covered as there were 16 new rock and metal tours just announced this past week. Plus, we've got a couple of cool events that you should check out if you're in the area as well.
Veteran acts such as Black Stone Cherry, We Came as Romans, Suicide Silence, Suicidal Tendencies and Saving Abel were among those dropping some new dates. Plus, Letters to Cleo are making a stage return to salute the 30th anniversary of their Aurora Gory Alice album.
Who's playing where and when and how do you get tickets? It's time to scroll below as we keep you up to date on all the new rock and metal tours announced this past week.
Gaye Su Akyol
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The Turkish psych rock outfit is promoting their 2022 album, Anadolu Ejderi.
Ticketing Info: https://serdarilhan.com
Sept. 9 - New York, N.Y. @ Bryant Park
Sept. 11 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ City Winery
Sept. 12 - Vienna, Va. @ Jammin' Java
Sept. 13 - Boston, Mass. @ City Winery
Sept. 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Drom
Sept. 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Globos
Sept. 19 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Rickshaw Stop
Nov. 20 - Seattle, Wash. @ Nectar Lounge
Beauty School Dropout
Support Acts: Not a Toy and Ava Maybee
Notes: The tour comes in support of the band's sophomore album, Ready to Eat.
Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/293574-beauty-school-dropout
Sept. 21–24 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life Festival
Oct. 5–8, 2023 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 15 - PHOENIX, Ariz. @ VALLEY BAR
Oct. 17 - AUSTIN, Texas @ THE BALLROOM
Oct. 19 - NEW ORLEANS, La. @ TOULOUSE THEATRE
Oct. 21 - DALLAS, Texas @ CLUB DADA
Oct. 23 - ATLANTA, Ga. @ MASQUERADE HELL
Oct. 24 - TAMPA, Fla. @ CROWBAR
Oct. 25 - JACKSONVILLE, Fla. @ JACK RABBITS
Oct. 29 - CARBORRO, N.C. @ CAT'S CRADLE
Oct. 30 - WASHINGTON, D.C. @ DC9
Oct. 31 - PHILADELPHIA, Pa. @ KUNG FU NECKTIE
Nov. 2 - NEW YORK, N.Y. @ GRAMERCY
Nov. 4 - ASBURY PARK, N.J. @ WONDER BAR
Nov. 5 - CAMBRIDGE, Mass. @ SONIA
Nov. 7 - PITTSBURGH, Pa. @ THUNDERBIRD CAFE & MUSIC HALL
Nov. 9 - COLUMBUS, Ohio @ A&R BAR
Nov. 10 - CLEVELAND, Ohio @ GROG SHOP
Nov. 12 - NASHVILLE, Tenn. @ THE END
Nov. 15 - CHICAGO, Ill. @ SUBTERRANEAN
Nov. 17 - KANSAS CITY, Mo. @ THE Rino
Nov. 19 - DENVER, Colo. @ GLOBE HALL
Nov. 21 - SALT LAKE CITY, Utah @ KILBY COURT
Dec. 1 - SAN DIEGO, Calif. @ HOUSE OF BLUES VOODOO ROOM
Dec. 2 - LOS ANGELES, Calif. @ TEREGRAM BALLROOM
Dec. 5 - PORTLAND, Ore. @ HOLOCENE
Dec. 6 - SEATTLE, Wash. @ CHOP SUEY
Dec. 9 - SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. @ BRICK & MORTAR
Black Stone Cherry / Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Support Act: None Announced
Notes: Black Stone Cherry are touring in support of their new album, Screamin' at the Sky, due Sept. 29
Ticketing Info: http://www.blackstonecherry.com or https://www.gioandtheguns.com/tour
Nov. 02 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s
Nov. 03 - West Peoria, Ill. @ Crusens
Nov. 04 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar & Grill
Nov. 06 - Fargo, N.D. @ Sanctuary Events Center
Nov. 07 - Billings, Mont. @ Pub Station
Nov. 08 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ The Aggie
Nov. 10 - Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
Nov. 11 - Sioux City, Iowa @ Hard Rock Sioux City
Nov. 13 - Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
Nov. 14 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Bourbon Theatre
Nov. 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Delmar Hall
Nov. 17 - Davenport, Iowa @ The Capitol Theater
Nov. 18 - Columbia, Mo. @ Blue Note
Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverfront Live
Chat Pile
Support Acts: Nerver, Agriculture and more.
Ticketing Info: https://chatpile.net/shows
Sept.12 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The End ^
Sept. 13 - Asheville, N.C. @ Asheville Music Hall ^
Sept. 14 - Pelham, Tenn. @ The Caverns +
Sept. 15 - Richmond, Va. @ Richmond Music Hall ^
Sept. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts *
Sept. 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ The Ottobar *
Sept. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair *
Sept. 20 - New York, N.Y. @ LPR %
Sept. 22 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz $
Sept. 23 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lee’s Palace $
Sept. 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ Sleeping Village #
Sept. 26 - Chicago, Ill. @ Sleeping Village =
Sept. 27 - Madison, Wis. @ The Majestic Theater ~
Sept. 29 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room ~
Sept. 30 - Kansas City, Mo. @ The Bottleneck ~
Oct. 1 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Off Broadway ~
Nov. 2 - Denver, Colo. - Bluebird Theatre !
Nov. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah - Urban Lounge !
Nov. 5 - Seattle, Wash. - The Crocodile !
Nov. 6 - Portland, Ore. - Star Theater !
Nov. 8 - San Francisco, Calif. - Great American Music Hall !
Nov. 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. - Substance Festival
Nov. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. - Rebel Lounge !
Nov. 12 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - Vultures
Nov. 14 - Minneapolis, Minn. - First Avenue ?
Nov. 15 - Chicago, Ill. - Vic Theater ?
Nov. 17 - Iowa City, Iowa - Gabe’s Oasis &
Nov. 18 - Columbia, Mo. - Rose Music Hall &
^ w/ Nerver, The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir
+ w/ 100 Gecs
* w/ Nerver, Intercourse
% w/ Nerver, Empire State Bastard
$ w/ Nerver
# w/ Nerver, Urine Hell
= w/ Nerver, Meth
~ w/ Nerver, Nightosphere
! w/ Agriculture
? w/ Baroness
& w/ Nightosphere
Great Falls
Support Acts: Intercourse, Radiation Blackbody, The Austerity Program, Couch Slut, Don't Grow Old, Easy Blame, Louzy, Sophisticated Adult, Blight, Anxious Wave, Bedtimemagic, Miracle Blood, East Of The Wall, Eaten By Bees, Terror Cell, Zombieshark
Oct. 05 - Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon
Oct. 06 - Holyoke, Mass. @ The Hoff
Oct. 07 - New Bedford, Mass. @ DNB Burgers
Oct. 08 - Pawtucket, R.I. @ News Café
Oct. 09 - Allston, Mass. @ O'Brien's
Oct. 10 - Manchester, N.H. @ Thrive Outdoors
Oct. 11 - Queens, N.Y. @ TV Eye
Oct. 12 - Montclair, N.J. @ Meat Locker
Oct. 13 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Silk City
Oct. 14 - Washington, D.C. @ Pie Shop
Oct. 15 - Richmond, Va. @ Ipanema Café
Letters to Cleo
Support Act: None Listed
Notes: The band will play their Aurora Gory Alice album in full to celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Ticketing Info: https://www.letterstocleo.net
Nov.15 - New York, N.Y. @ Brooklyn Made
Nov. 17-18 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Moths
Support Act: None Listed
Ticketing Info: https://mothspr.bandcamp.com/album/space-force
Oct. 14 – Asheville, N.C. @ Fleetwood’s
Oct. 16 – Durham, N.C. @ Rubies on Five Points
Oct. 18 – Baltimore, Md. @ The Depot
Oct. 19 – Reading, Pa. @ Nitro Bar
Oct. 20 – Medford, Mass. @ The Bang Space
Oct. 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Meadows
Oct. 28 – Santurce, P.R @ La Respuesta
Craig Owens
Support Act: Andrés, The Seafloor Cinema
Notes: These shows are makeup dates from postponed shows earlier this year.
Ticketing Info: https://tix.soundrink.com/tours/craig-owens
Dec. 6 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place
Dec. 7 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Meadows
Dec. 8 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ House Of Independents
Dec. 9 - Hartford, Ct. @ Webster Underground
Dec. 11 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
Dec. 12 - Ferndale, Mich. @ The Loving Touch
Dec. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
Dec. 14 - Cudahy, Wis. @ X-Ray Arcade
Dec. 15 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
Dec. 17 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Old Rock House
Powerman 5000
Support Act: Julien-K and Uncured
Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/1101885-powerman5000
Oct. 20 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Music Hall
Oct. 21 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Cornerstone
Oct. 22 - Santa Cruz, Calif. @ Atrium @ Catalyst
Oct. 25 - Tucson, Ariz. @ The Rock
Oct. 26 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Counts Vamp’d
Oct. 27 - Hollywood, Calif. @ Whisky A Go Go (no Uncured)
Oct. 28 - Santa Ana, Calif. @ Constellation Room
Royal and the Serpent
Support Act: None Announced
Notes: This will be Royal and the Serpent's first ever headline tour. It comes in support of her Rat Trap 3: the band aid singles "Utopia" and "Sweet Tooth."
Ticketing Info: https://www.royalandtheserpent.com/tour
Oct. 14 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Crescent Ballroom
Oct. 16 – Dallas, Texas @ HOB Dallas Cambridge Room
Oct. 17 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues Bronze Peacock
Oct. 18 – Austin, Texas @ Empire Control Room & Garage
Oct. 20 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade – Hell Stage
Oct. 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Exit/In
Oct. 23 – Toronto, Ontario @ Valet Underground
Oct. 25 – Boston, Mass. @ Crystal Ballroom
Oct. 26 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ First Unitarian Church of Philadelphia
Oct. 29 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage
Oct. 30 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Nov. 2 – Detroit, Mich. @ EL Club
Nov. 3 – Columbus, Ohio @ A&R Music Bar
Nov. 4 – Chicago, Ill. @ Subterranean
Nov. 6 – Saint Paul, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Nov. 7 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave/Eagles Club – The Rave Bar
Nov. 8 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
Nov. 10 – Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
Nov. 11 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Soundwell
Nov. 13 – Seattle, Wash. @ The Crocodile – Showroom
Nov. 14 – Portland, Ore. @ Star Theatre
Nov. 17 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Bimbo's
Nov. 18 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy
Saving Abel
Support Acts: Autumn Kings, Harmless Habit and King Falcon
Notes: The "Into the Fire" tour comes as the band just released their new single "Fire" this week.
Ticketing Info: https://www.savingabel.com/tour
Oct. 20 – St. Charles, Ill. @ The Arcada Theatre *
Oct. 21 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Entertainment Center *
Oct. 22 – Mount Vernon, Ill. @ Granada Theatre *
Oct. 24 – Lansing, Mich. @ Grewal Hall at 224 *
Oct. 25 – Chesterfield, Mich. @ Diesel Concert Lounge *
Oct. 27 – Saginaw, Mich. @ The Vault *
Oct. 30 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ The Lost Horizon #
Nov. 01 – Manchester, N.H. @ Angel City Music Hall #
Nov. 03 – Erie, Pa. @ Basement Transmissions +
Nov. 04 – Ashland, Ky. @ Paramount Arts Center +
Nov. 05 – Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans Live +
Nov. 07 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos’ Southend +
Nov. 08 – Greenville, S.C. @ Radio Room +
Nov. 09 – Fernandina Beach, Fla. @ Sadler Ranch +
Nov. 11 – Corinth, Miss. @ Crossroads Arena
Nov. 14 – Houston, Texas @ Bronze Peacock @ House Of Blues +
Nov. 15 – Dallas, Texas @ Sundown at Granada +
Nov. 16 – Buda, Texas @ Buck’s Backyard +
Nov. 19 – Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live +
Nov. 20 – Denver, Colo. @ HQ Live Denver +
Nov. 22 – Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole #
Nov. 24 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Sand Dollar #
Nov. 25 – Tempe, Ariz. @ The Marquee #
Nov. 27 – San Diego, Calif. @ The Casbah #
Nov. 29 – Reno, Nev. @ Virginia Street Brewhouse #
Nov. 30 – Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post #
Dec. 01 – Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theatre #
Dec. 03 – Portland, Ore. @ Mission Theater #
Dec. 04 – Boise, Idaho @ KQXR Radio Show #
Dec. 08 – Sioux City, Iowa @ The Marquee #
Dec. 09 – Iowa City, Iowa @ First Avenue Club #
Dec. 10 – Urbana, Ill. @ Canopy Club #
* Autumn Kings
+ Harmless Habit
# King Falcon
Suicidal Tendencies
Support Act: Not Listed
Ticketing Info: https://suicidaltendenciesofficial.com
Oct. 12 - Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore Silver Springs
Oct. 13 - Worcester, Mass. @The Palladium
Oct. 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5
Oct. 19 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre
Oct. 20 - Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre
Suicide Silence / Chelsea Grin
Support Acts: I Am and Peeling Flesh
Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/639-suicide-silence or https://www.chelseagrinband.com/tour
Oct. 13 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Oct. 14 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Oct. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ Monster Mosh
Oct. 17 - New Orleans, La. @ Southport Hall
Oct. 18 - Memphis, Tenn. @ Black Lodge
Oct. 19 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts
Oct. 20 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Roxy at Mahall's
Oct. 21 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Water Street Music Hall
Oct. 22 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Oct. 24 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Theatre Capitole
Oct. 25 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Bronson Centre
Oct. 26 - London, Ontario @ London Music Hall
Oct. 27 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
Oct. 28 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation
Oct. 29 - St. Louis. Mo. @ Pop's
Oct. 31 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
Nov. 02 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Park Theatre
Nov. 03 - Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ Louis'
Nov. 04 - Calgary, Alberta @ MacEwan Ballroom
Nov. 05 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Midway
Nov. 07 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre
Nov. 08 - Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
Nov. 09 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Union Underground / SOiL
Support Act: Ra and Flaw
Notes: The tour is dubbed the "Back to the 2000s" trek. Union Underground will perform songs from An Education in Rebellion, SOiL will play songs from Scars, Ra will play songs from From One and Flaw will perform material from Through the Eyes.
Ticketing Info: https://www.bandsintown.com/a/50418?came_from=206
March 01 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Rockbox
March 02 - Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
March 03 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
March 06 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's
March 07 - Battle Creek, Mich. @ The Music Factory
March 08 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
March 09 - Harrison, Ohio @ The Blue Note
March 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ The King Of Clubs
March 13 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz
March 14 - Hermon, Maine @ Morgan Hill Event Center
March 15 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault Music Hall
March 16 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
March 17 - Leesburg, Va. @ Tally Ho Theater
March 19 - Lakewood, Ohio @ The Winchester
March 20 - Hobart, Ind. @ Hobart Art Theater
March 21 - Bloomington, Ill. @ The Castle Theater
March 22 - Ringle, Wis. @ Q And Z Expo Center
March 23 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
We Came as Romans
Support Acts: Emmure, Bodysnatcher and Archetypes Collide
Ticketing Info: https://iamdarkbloom.com/pages/tour
Oct. 10 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Deluxe at Old National Centre
Oct. 11 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave
Oct. 13 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ The Intersection
Oct. 14 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
Oct. 15 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Oct. 17 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Oct. 18 - Toronto, Ontario @ Danforth
Oct. 20 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland
Oct. 21 - Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster
Oct. 22 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall
Oct. 24 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Oct. 25 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
Oct. 27 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
Oct. 28 - Carrboro, N.C. @ Cat's Cradle
Oct. 29 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
Oct. 31 - Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution
Nov. 1 - Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live
Nov. 3 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues
Nov. 4 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues
Nov. 5 - San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Event Center
Nov. 7 - Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore
Nov. 8 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
Nov. 10 - Pomona, Calif. @ Fox Theater
Nov. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Nov. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Nov. 14 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Nov. 15 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Admiral
Nov. 17 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Nov. 18 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
Nov. 19 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Zebra
Support Act: None Listed
Ticketing Info: https://thedoor.com/#tour
Nov. 02 - San Juan Capistrano, Calif. @ The Coach House
Nov. 03 - Ramona, Calif. @ Ramona Mainstage
Nov. 04 - Agoura Hills, Calif. @ Canyon Club
Nov. 10 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House Of Blues Cleveland
Nov. 18 - New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues New Orleans
Nov. 22 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount
Nov. 25 - Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre
Dec. 16 - Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre
Dec. 21 - Annapolis, Md. @ Rams Head On Stage
Dec. 23 - Hopewell, Va. @ Beacon Theatre VA
Dec. 29 - Montgomery, N.Y. @ City Winery - Hudson Valley
Also of Note:
* Ann Wilson has been tapped to headline the 6th Annual "Women Who Rock" benefit concert, presented by Gibson Gives. The concert will take place Oct. 21 at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Wilson will perform with her band Tripsitter. The evening will also include performances from alt-rockers The Vindys and a DJ set from Madame Trio.
Women Who Rock Ticketing Details: https://www.axs.com/events/498051/women-who-rock-tickets
* Capulet Entertainment is putting on their Back to School Bash Sept. 10 at the Webster Theater in Hartford, Connecticut. Crown the Empire and The Word Alive will co-headline the show, which also includes sets from He Is Legend, Inspirit (formerly Vanna), If Not For Me, Actor/Observer, Gina Fritz and Over the Moon.
Back to School Bash Ticketing Details: https://event.etix.com/ticket/online/performanceSale.do?partner_id=240&_gl=1*jqtyzu*_ga*MTc0OTc3NzQ1Mi4xNjg3Mzk0MDg0*_ga_X05C4VMJ85*MTY5MjQyMjI5NC4zMC4xLjE2OTI0MjIyOTcuNTcuMC4w&performance_id=7210102&method=restoreToken