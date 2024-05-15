Giovannie and the Hired Guns Issue Statement After Singer Enters Rehab

Giovannie and the Hired Guns frontman Giovannie Yanez has checked himself into a rehabilitation center, with the band announcing the cancellation of some of their upcoming tour dates. The group has issued a statement about the decision and how it impacts them moving forward.

Giovannie Yanez Enters Rehab

In their statement, the band notes, "This morning, our brother and leader, Giovannie, took a huge step and made the decision to check himself into a rehabilitation center. We support him 100% and we want the best for our friend, and right now he needs time to focus on his health and well-being. We’re going to give him whatever time he needs and stand by him throughout the entire process. We’re not sure how long that will take, but whatever it is, we’ll support him."

They later added, "We are so proud of Gio for accepting help, and hopefully this will let anyone else who is struggling see that it’s okay to ask for help when you need it. We also want to thank you all for your support over the years, and we know we will see you all again soon."

What This Means for Their New Album + Touring

Obviously Yanez's absence will impact the band's 2024 plans. The group explain in their statement, "That means we will be pausing our album release and cancelling our upcoming tour dates through June 15. When we know more about the timeline, we will let you know about dates that are past June 15 and the new album release date."

The group had been supporting the recent single, "Chiquita." Their new album, Land of the Lost, was initially scheduled for a Sept. 13 release, but a new date will now be determined at a later time by the group.

Beyond June 15, the group has shows starting June 20 at the HWY 30 Music Fest in Filer, Idaho and shows booked through October's appearance at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

Giovannie and the Hired Guns Full Statement

The band's full statement, as posted to their socials, can be read below:

The Hired Guns

If you or someone you know is struggling with drug and/or alcohol dependence, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.