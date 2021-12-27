30 Rock + Metal Songs You Might Have Missed (But Shouldn’t) in 2021

While this is a great time of year to celebrate the best big songs and albums that jammed the airwaves in 2021, it's also good to shine a spotlight on some vital, underserved songs that deserve your attention.

If you've followed our Weekly Wire playlist or monthly staff picks, some of these tracks may already be familiar to you, but we'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge these songs that deserve to be in your playlists and for some of you it may be the first introduction to these bands that could be in line as future breakouts. So jump on this now and say you knew acts such as Wet Leg, Delaire the Liar, Pinkshift, JJ Wilde and Orbit Culture early in their careers.

Here is where you'll find the up-and-coming bands with vibrant new music, the deeper cuts from some well known acts such as Weezer and Limp Bizkit and underrated gems from The Glorious Sons and The Wombats that we hope you'll find as repeat-play inducing as we do. So check below as we revisit 30 Rock + Metal Songs You Might Have Missed in 2021, but shouldn't and listen to all of them in our Spotify playlist here.

And for those of you looking for our other Best Of lists, check out our Best Rock + Metal Covers, Best Metal Songs, Best Rock Songs and Best Rock + Metal Albums lists for 2021.

(Contributions from Rabab Al-Sharif, Chad Childers, Joe DiVita, Todd Fooks, Graham Hartmann, Lauryn Schaffner, Mike Stern and Philip Trapp)