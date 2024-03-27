Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst is starting a new podcast, but it's not about music. It's not about movies either, which might come as a surprise to fans of Durst, the movie and video director.

What Is Fred Durst's New Podcast About?

Per Variety, Durst and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan have both signed on with comedian Bill Maher and his Club Random Studios for new podcasts. While the subject matter of Corgan's podcast has yet to be revealed, it was announced that the Durst-hosted podcast would be centered on "UFOs and conspiracy theories."

“I never knew Fred or Billy,” Maher said of Corgan and Durst, who both previously appeared on the comedian's Club Random podcast. “But something good happens there, and I can feel like I’m best friends for life with somebody who I just talked to for an hour and a half. That’s the quality we want — a nighttime feel.”

Maher went on to add about expanding his podcast network, “People want to hear not just a few voices, like in the old days when there were three talk shows. These are people who I would be interested in listening to.”

Fred Durst and UFOs

The idea for Durst to do a UFO-related podcast likely received a bit of a boost when the Limp Bizkit frontman engaged Maher in discussion of zero point energy in technology during his 2023 appearance on the Club Random podcast.

Durst's interests in UFOs has also previously led him to narrating the documentary, The Lost Century - And How to Reclaim It, for UFO authority Dr. Steven Greer in 2023.

He's also indulged Limp Bizkit audiences in UFO discussion, asking a Colorado audience in 2022 how many believed in UFOs. "I hate to be a preacher, but it's super important you do not believe all this bullshit information they're feeding us," said the singer. "Everyone's feeding us all this fear mongering bullshit, and it's up to us to seek the truth. It's gonna happen soon. There's gonna be a revolution. You better believe it."

Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Discusses UFOs With Concert Crowd

The start dates for Durst and Corgan's podcasts were not revealed, but Club Random will start its expansion with former ESPN anchor Sage Steele kicking off The Sage Steele Show on March 27.