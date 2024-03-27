7-Eleven’s New Drink Announcement Proves Nu-Metal Has Taken Over

7-Eleven just announced a drink that proves nu-metal has taken over — hot dog-flavored seltzer.

Did we need this? No. Is it real? Yes, apparently.

Just about every popular food and drink brand has released some sort of seltzer over the last couple of years ever since the hard seltzer craze started with White Claw in 2019.

Popular alcohol brands such as Bud Light, Corona and Smirnoff eventually jumped on the trend, but even non-alcoholic brands like Stewarts and Simply Lemonade put out their own lines of spiked drinks.

But this isn't even a hard seltzer — it's just hot dog-flavored sparking water. What does Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst think? Hopefully they put out some chocolate starfish snacks to go with it.

7-Eleven Announces Collaboration With Miracle Seltzer

7-Eleven announced a collaboration with Miracle Seltzer today (March 27), according to a report on their website. The collection includes four flavors — Lemon Lime, Green Apple, Sweet Orange and the Big Bite Hot Dog. They'll be available in 16-ounce cans.

“While crafting flavors like Lemon Lime and Sweet Orange came more easily, our journey took an unexpected turn with the creation of Big Bite Hot Dog Sparkling Water – a daring flavor that pushes the boundaries of flavor innovation,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven, Inc. Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer said.

"7-Eleven is constantly in pursuit of innovative, unique experiences for our customers, and the 7-Select x Miracle Seltzer lineup is sure to delight even the most adventurous of palates. We’re excited for customers to embark on this flavor adventure and experience their favorite snack in a whole new form."

7-Eleven Hot Dog Seltzer Water

When Does the Hot Dog Seltzer Hit Stores?

The report states that more details about the seltzer will come out on April 1. At this point, we're invested and hope it isn't just an April Fool's joke.

The Lemon Lime, Green Apple and Sweet Orange are in stores now, though. You can find them at select 7-Eleven stores.

A Texas Brewery Once Offered a Hot Dog-Flavored Hard Seltzer

Though the 7-Eleven refreshment is just sparkling water, an alcoholic version of hot dog-flavored seltzer does exist — or did, at least. In 2022, Martin House Brewing Company, based in Fort Worth, Texas announced a 5.2 percent ABV hard seltzer that was made with water they actually used to boil hot dogs.

The drink was named "Bun Length," and was featured as part of their Awesome Sauce hard seltzer collection that they debuted at a celebratory hot dog event dubbed Glizzy Fest.

It appears the seltzer was still available as of May 2023, with someone giving the drink a merely 1.5-star rating on Untappd around that time.

Limp Bizkit, 'Hot Dog'